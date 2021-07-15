Suspect cited in Grizzly Gulch fire near Helena

A suspect has been cited in connection with Thursday's Grizzly Gulch fire just outside Helena, which officials believe was human-caused.

Lewis and Clark County sheriff’s Capt. Shane Hildenstab said authorities have a person of interest and believe the fire was started by a cigarette butt.

The sheriff's office confirmed that the suspect, who was cited with negligent arson, was detained early Thursday morning and released from custody, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The name of the suspect has not been released.

The fires, comprised of four to five fires that burned together into one larger fire and estimated to be around five acres, was reported about 5:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Grizzly Gulch.

Hildenstab said there were no evacuations ordered.

“The lack of wind really helped,” he said.

The fire was about 35% contained as of 5 p.m. Thursday, the DNRC said.

“I think we’re looking pretty good,” said Chris Spliethof, fire management officer with DNRC.

He said hose had been laid down around the area. He said the fire mostly burned through grass and trees.