Suspect cited in Grizzly Gulch fire near Helena

A suspect has been cited in connection with Thursday's Grizzly Gulch fire just outside Helena, which officials believe was human-caused.
Lewis and Clark County sheriff’s Capt. Shane Hildenstab said authorities have a person of interest and believe the fire was started by a cigarette butt.
The sheriff's office confirmed that the suspect, who was cited with negligent arson, was detained early Thursday morning and released from custody, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The name of the suspect has not been released.
The fires, comprised of four to five fires that burned together into one larger fire and estimated to be around five acres, was reported about 5:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Grizzly Gulch.
Hildenstab said there were no evacuations ordered.
“The lack of wind really helped,” he said.
The fire was about 35% contained as of 5 p.m. Thursday, the DNRC said.
“I think we’re looking pretty good,” said Chris Spliethof, fire management officer with DNRC.
He said hose had been laid down around the area. He said the fire mostly burned through grass and trees.
DNRC was the lead agency and was working with the Lewis and Clark County and the Jefferson County volunteer fire departments and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Spliethof and Hildenstab urged people to be cautious when outdoors, especially during a volatile fire season when firefighters are spread thin.
“Be careful out there, the firefighting resources are tough to find,” Spliethof said.
“It’s super dry out there and I hope people are cognizant of the fire danger,” Hildenstab said.
At least two residents told the Independent Record Thursday that a hiker knocked at a homeowner's door to alert them of the blaze.
J.J. Prill, who lives on Bear Gulch, said the hiker came to their door at 5:15 a.m. to alert them and they were able to call 9-1-1. The hiker did not have a cellphone, she said. She said the gulch was full of smoke.
“I don’t know who he was, but he saved us all today,” she said. “The whole community would like to thank him.”
Heather Hill, who lives on Grizzly Gulch, said she was also appreciative for what the passerby did.
“I’m very thankful,” she said. “I wish we would thank him.”
For more information on fires across Montana, visit the DNRC Fire Map: https://gis.dnrc.mt.gov/apps/firemap/.