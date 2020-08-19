Suspect arrested in 2011 killing of Helena-area man Mike Crites

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man in Washington was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of John "Mike" Crites, whose dismembered remains were found in trash bags near MacDonald Pass outside Helena in October 2011.

Additional body parts belonging to the 48-year-old Helena-area resident, including his skull, were found about a year later west of the Continental Divide near Elliston.

The suspect, 66-year-old Leon Michael Ford of Oak Harbor, Washington, was taken into custody just before 10 a.m. Pacific Time in Oak Harbor. He is accused of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence, both felonies, and will be arraigned in Oak Harbor Thursday.

Ford owned 15 acres north of Crites’ property up Turk Road in the hills northwest of Helena at the time of Crites' death, according to Independent Record archives. The two were involved in a dispute about trespassing and property access, and they were scheduled to meet on the last day Crites was seen alive.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said “there’s evidence that we feel is credible to believe that he allegedly committed these crimes,” but he declined to elaborate further. He said the circumstances surrounding the arrest are detailed the affidavit of probable cause filed in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court, which was not immediately available Wednesday evening.