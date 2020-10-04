Survey to reveal Montana's top workplaces

• Energage then crunches all the numbers from participants across the state and informs those employers who have earned the distinction of being named a Montana Top workplace.

• In June 2021 the Independent Record and its sister Lee Montana newspapers in Billings, Missoula, Hamilton and Butte will publish a special section featuring and celebrating state and area top workplaces. Entrants who do not win are not identified and can use the confidential survey feedback to improve their culture for next year’s competition. Depending on the COVID-19 environment, an event also may be held in early summer 2021 to honor the winners.

There’s more to gain for participating companies than bragging rights. In this competitive market, honors like these mean a lot. Being selected a Montana Top Workplace will raise an employer’s profile and serve as a strong recruiting tool.

“Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results,” said Energage CEO Doug Claffey. “Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”