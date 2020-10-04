Survey to reveal Montana's top workplaces

Where are the best places to work in Montana? You’ll be finding out in the Independent Record.
The Independent Record and other Lee Enterprises Montana newspapers have teamed up with a national workplace research firm, Energage, to produce a special report on Montana Top Workplaces.
The company has vast experience in surveying workers and employers. They’ve talked to more than 22 million employees across 66,000 companies, gaining insights into what makes some companies fantastic places to work — and others suffer with poor reputations and high turnover.
Now, in partnership with Lee Montana newspapers, Energage is bringing the same survey techniques it has used to find top employers in major markets like Chicago, Dallas and Washington D.C. to rank the very best employers in the Treasure State.
There is no fee, and all participating businesses will get a complimentary, confidential 10-page culture review from Energage.
How does the competition work?
• Any organization with 35 employees in Montana can sign up for the chance to be recognized as a Montana Top Workplace. State and regional winners will be recognized.
• To evaluate aspiring workplaces, Energage interviews employees with a five-minute, 24-question online survey. Interviews will be conducted October through December. Energage compares those survey results to its industry benchmarks and sends the employer a free snapshot.
• Energage then crunches all the numbers from participants across the state and informs those employers who have earned the distinction of being named a Montana Top workplace.
• In June 2021 the Independent Record and its sister Lee Montana newspapers in Billings, Missoula, Hamilton and Butte will publish a special section featuring and celebrating state and area top workplaces. Entrants who do not win are not identified and can use the confidential survey feedback to improve their culture for next year’s competition. Depending on the COVID-19 environment, an event also may be held in early summer 2021 to honor the winners.
There’s more to gain for participating companies than bragging rights. In this competitive market, honors like these mean a lot. Being selected a Montana Top Workplace will raise an employer’s profile and serve as a strong recruiting tool.
“Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results,” said Energage CEO Doug Claffey. “Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”
The honor allows winners to celebrate that recognition with its employees, building their pride in their workplace. Here is how one employee summed it up when his company was named a top workplace in Albuquerque, New Mexico:
“I always knew this was a great place to work, but now the whole world can see what a great team we are.”
Any organization — public, private, nonprofit or government — with 35 or more employees in Montana can enter. Nomination deadline is Nov. 13. Business owners, managers, front-line staff or even customers can nominate a company. The employer will be contacted by Energage to verify that it chooses to participate.
To enter go to https://topworkplaces.com/nominate/montana/ or call 406-206-9789.
David McCumber is Lee Enterprises' regional editor for the mountain west states.
