Survey shows Helena families want kids back in school, staff prefers hybrid model

Despite parents' desire to return to an all-students model, most of them indicated that the first part of the school year was appropriately restrictive given the ongoing pandemic. Approximately 62% indicated the restrictions seemed appropriate for the conditions, and 35% felt the district was overly restrictive.

However, 47% of parents also indicated that the school district has not met the academic needs of students this school year, and 58% indicated that students' social/emotional needs are not being met. Most parents, 52%, indicated the district did provide ample health and safety for all.

Only 36% of staff indicated that the school district has not met the academic needs of students, and 42% indicated that the social/emotional needs of students and their families have suffered this year. Most staff, 72%, indicated the school district provided ample health and safety for all.

Of the parents with a child enrolled in the fully online Digital Learning Initiative, 489 indicated they would keep their student in the program and 472 indicated that their child would return to school if the district returns to an all-students model. Additionally, 287 indicated they do not have a child in the Digital Learning Initiative but would enroll in the program if the district chooses to phase up.