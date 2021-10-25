Survey gauges interest, needs in senior living community

Nearly 10,000 surveys gauging people's interest and housing needs have been sent out regarding a proposed nearly 200-unit senior living retirement community being planned through a joint venture of St. Peter’s Health and Immanuel Living.
The survey by Pro Matura Group LLC includes a “sample” of residence sizes and pricing for independent living in a project now planned for within Mountain View Meadows on the east side of Helena, near the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana headquarters.
St. Peter’s Health and Immanuel Living announced the project in September. St. Peter's CEO Wade Johnson said the development of such communities is a growing trend for health care systems nationwide. In addition to Immanuel Living, they said they were also working with Sawgrass Partners and MMW Architects to design, finance and build the community.
St. Peter's officials said Thursday they are “excited to be moving forward with this innovative project, which addresses a community need and represents an expansion of our integrated care model.”
They said they are now in the planning phase and gathering information and feedback from the public who are interested in the community.
A 600- to 1,000-square-foot apartment would require a $300,000-$350,000, 85% refundable entrance fee and $3,000-$3,500 monthly fee. A 1,500-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bath cottage would require a $400,000-$500,000, 85% refundable entrance fee and $3,000-$4,000 monthly fee, according to the survey.
The rental-only plan had no entrance fee and a $3,750-$4,750 monthly fee. A rental plan for cottages was not available.
The survey also asks people to estimate the market value of their home and total household income.
Plans are to offer independent-living cottages and apartments with amenities focused on open spaces, walking trails and communal areas.
The current plan calls for 80 independent-living apartments, 45 independent single-family cottages, 20 assisted-living apartments and 24 memory-care apartments. Possible amenities planned include multiple dining venues, a wellness and fitness center, library, hair salon, indoor and outdoor areas for activities, walking trails and open green space.
People are asked in the survey to rate the importance of the amenities.
“Life plan communities have a lot to offer residents, from recreation facilities to diverse dining options and health care services,” St. Peter’s said in an email.
The new apartments will be available for either an upfront, one-time entrance fee and a monthly fee or for just a monthly service fee. Cottages will be available for an entrance fee and monthly service fee.
The fees cover utilities, cable, home maintenance, a “flexible” dining plan, housekeeping, 24-hour security and emergency response.
Officials note the entrance fee is a one-time fee for moving to the community. People who leave for any reason get 85% of the fee refunded to them or their estate. They said earlier they planned on taking reservation deposits in spring 2022.
Immanuel Living is a subsidiary of Immanuel Lutheran Communities, a not-for-profit life place community that offers residential living, assisted living, memory support, rehabilitation services and nursing care. In early August it announced plans to build a new community in Libby and is planning projects in Polson and Missoula.
St. Peter’s said the next step is to hold listening and learning sessions with prospective residents later this fall, either virtually or in-person, with strict COVID-19 protocols to help instruct the design of the community.
A seminar for the Helena project is planned for Nov. 9, according to the survey.
Those wanting to learn more about the Life Plan Community in Mountain View Meadows should submit an interest form at www.sphealth.org/lifeplancommunity.
