Survey gauges interest, needs in senior living community

Nearly 10,000 surveys gauging people's interest and housing needs have been sent out regarding a proposed nearly 200-unit senior living retirement community being planned through a joint venture of St. Peter’s Health and Immanuel Living.

The survey by Pro Matura Group LLC includes a “sample” of residence sizes and pricing for independent living in a project now planned for within Mountain View Meadows on the east side of Helena, near the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana headquarters.

St. Peter’s Health and Immanuel Living announced the project in September. St. Peter's CEO Wade Johnson said the development of such communities is a growing trend for health care systems nationwide. In addition to Immanuel Living, they said they were also working with Sawgrass Partners and MMW Architects to design, finance and build the community.

St. Peter's officials said Thursday they are “excited to be moving forward with this innovative project, which addresses a community need and represents an expansion of our integrated care model.”

They said they are now in the planning phase and gathering information and feedback from the public who are interested in the community.