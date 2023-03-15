A surprise snow storm in Helena made the Wednesday morning commute a harrowing one.

A heavy band of snow initially forecast to pass south of the Helena area was driven directly into the Queen City by a surface low-pressure system centered over the Bozeman and northern Wyoming region, according to meteorologist Rosemary Webb at the National Weather Service's Great Falls Office.

The storm dumped upward of 5 inches of snow on the valley in about four hours, according to local spotters' reports to the NWS.

The percentage of water to snow during a storm is called the snow ratio, and the typical snow ratio for the area is about 12:1, or 12 inches of snow to every 1 inch of water.

Webb said Wednesday morning's snow storm saw about a 10:1 snow ratio.

"So Helena saw a little more snowfall than expected, and it was a little wetter than usual," she said.

According to NWS data from the Helena Regional Airport, the heavy stuff did not start coming down until about 7:30 a.m. and lasted until about 9 a.m. before completely ending around noon.

The wet snow storm severely hampered the morning commute.

Helena Police reported that between 5:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, the department responded to about 23 vehicle accidents and at least five stranded or stuck vehicles.

Helena Police Assistant Chief Cory Bailey encouraged Helena motorists during such weather events to "slow down, allow extra time to get to your location, and pay attention to the weather conditions and other vehicles on the road."

Webb said a high-pressure system is expected to settle over the area by Thursday morning, bringing with it sun and warmer temperatures, and could stick around for about five days.