The man implicated in the 2017 killing of a Broadwater County deputy can be involuntarily medicated to stand trial, the Montana Supreme Court ruled.
In their appeal to the Supreme Court, Lloyd Barrus' attorneys argued that Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Kathy Seeley did not correctly interpret and apply the law during a hearing held to determine whether the state can forcibly medicate him to return mental competency.
Lloyd Barrus suffers from a variety of mental illnesses, including delusional disorder with a persecutory type and mixed personality disorder with antisocial and narcissistic features, which made him unfit to stand trial. He refused to take antipsychotic drugs to treat his delusional disorder, which manifests in his beliefs that he is either Jesus Christ or Michael the Archangel, according to testimony from Dr. Virginia Hill, the head psychiatrist at the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs.
The Montana Supreme Court upheld the district court's determination that "involuntary medication is likely to render Barrus competent to stand trial, the medication is not likely to cause significant side effects, alternative treatments are unlikely to achieve the same results, and the medication is in Barrus's best interest."
Lloyd Barrus and his son Marshall Barrus were part of a May 16, 2017, high-speed chase that began after the pair allegedly shot and killed Broadwater County sheriff's deputy Mason Moore near Three Forks, 60 miles south of Helena. The chase ended in a shootout with law enforcement, the death of Marshall Barrus, and the arrest of Lloyd Barrus after a 184-mile, high-speed pursuit on Interstate 90.
Lloyd Barrus has been charged with deliberate homicide, two counts of accountability to homicide, assault on a peace officer and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted person, all felonies.
This story will be updated.
