Supreme Court: MPERA can't bypass district courts in dispute with county

The Montana Supreme Court has denied the Montana Public Employees' Retirement Administration's request to bypass the district court system in a multi-million-dollar legal dispute with Lewis and Clark County.
The dispute centers on the county's decision to part with PureView Health Center, which means the organization's 63 employees no longer pay into the Public Employee Retirement System as of March 1. As a result, MPERA has argued that the county must pay an unfunded liability of $4.5 million to $5.1 million into the public retirement fund so that financial burden is not shifted to other members.
In January, MPERA filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to take up its lawsuit against the county on "original proceeding" instead of going through the district courts. MPERA alleged that the county's actions "place the solvency and actuarial soundness of the pension funds at immediate risk."
The Supreme Court determined that while the amount of money in dispute is not insignificant, "given the value of the pension fund as a whole, this court fails to see how this shortfall could lead to such catastrophic results in the time it would take the parties to litigate these matters through the normal procedure." Additionally, the court determined that there was "no suggestion that the county would be unable to pay the judgement at that time."
The court further said MPERA failed to demonstrate the emergency factors that make the normal process inadequate. The court determined that "development of a factual record and clarification of the nature and depth of relief sought at the district court level appears necessary."
The Supreme Court determined that the matter was not appropriate for an original proceeding and denied MPERA's petition for declaratory judgement, dismissing the case in the process.
Eric Bryson, executive director of the Montana Association of Counties, said he appreciates the rapid response to the litigation.
"The Montana Supreme Court agrees with Lewis and Clark County, Cascade County and the Montana Association of Counties that the litigation initiated by MPERA should not circumvent the normal process," Bryson said. "And that the merits of the demand to pay an unfunded actuarial liability should not be established by this type of unprecedented legal action."
The Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office echoed this in a nearly verbatim statement.
MPERA Executive Director Dore Schwinden said his organization wanted the Supreme Court to take up the issue since "it is purely a constitutional question that will ultimately return to the Supreme Court."
"A protracted legal dispute will prove to be costly for both Lewis and Clark County and MPERA," said Schwinden. "The millions of dollars at stake in this action is not an insignificant amount to our members, retirees and our public employers."
Schwinden said the Montana Federation of Public Employees, Association of Montana Retired Public Employees, Teachers’ Retirement System and the Montana Board of Investments filed briefs in support of the petition. He believes this demonstrates the importance of reaching a decision due to the wide variety of stakeholders that will be impacted by ongoing litigation.
Schwinden said he will visit with the Public Employee Retirement System board of directors and MPERA stakeholders before deciding how to proceed.
