Supreme Court: MPERA can't bypass district courts in dispute with county

The Montana Supreme Court has denied the Montana Public Employees' Retirement Administration's request to bypass the district court system in a multi-million-dollar legal dispute with Lewis and Clark County.

The dispute centers on the county's decision to part with PureView Health Center, which means the organization's 63 employees no longer pay into the Public Employee Retirement System as of March 1. As a result, MPERA has argued that the county must pay an unfunded liability of $4.5 million to $5.1 million into the public retirement fund so that financial burden is not shifted to other members.

In January, MPERA filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to take up its lawsuit against the county on "original proceeding" instead of going through the district courts. MPERA alleged that the county's actions "place the solvency and actuarial soundness of the pension funds at immediate risk."

The Supreme Court determined that while the amount of money in dispute is not insignificant, "given the value of the pension fund as a whole, this court fails to see how this shortfall could lead to such catastrophic results in the time it would take the parties to litigate these matters through the normal procedure." Additionally, the court determined that there was "no suggestion that the county would be unable to pay the judgement at that time."