Supreme Court: Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day

Ballots for the June 2 primary must be received at elections offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted, the Montana Supreme Court said in an order Wednesday.

The order, signed by five of the seven justices, reverses a decision last week from Billings Judge Donald Harris that changed the cutoff to include ballots postmarked by June 2 and received by June 8. In past elections, mailed ballots needed to arrive at elections offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

This year's primary is being conducted mostly by mail because of the health risks posed by the novel coronavirus. In parts of the state, it can take several days for a ballot to make its way from a sender to the county elections office, which two Democratic groups argued in a lawsuit could cause confusion for voters.

The state Supreme Court, however, said following the status quo would give more clarity to the electorate.