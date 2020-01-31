Supreme Court asked to rule in dispute between Lewis and Clark County, MPERA

A dispute that arose from the Montana Public Employees' Retirement Administration's demand for more than $5 million from Lewis and Clark County is headed to the Montana Supreme Court.
The dispute centers on the county's decision to privatize PureView Health Center, which means the organization's 63 employees will no longer be paying into the Public Employee Retirement System on March 1. As a result, MPERA has argued that the county is responsible for paying an unfunded liability of $5.1 million into the public retirement fund so that financial burden is not shifted to other members.
On Wednesday, MPERA filed a petition with the Montana Supreme Court to take up its lawsuit as an "original proceeding," bypassing the district court system. The lawsuit asks the court to affirm that the Montana Constitution allows MPERA to determine the unfunded liability amount owed by the county and compel the county to pay it.
When an employer completely severs ties with the public retirement system, that triggers a lump payment to fund the unfunded liability. County officials have argued that they don't have to pay the unfunded liability to MPERA because the PureView split is simply a reduction in force.
The contract between MPERA and the county hasn't been updated since 1947 and PureView represents about a quarter of the county's liability, the lawsuit says. The lawsuit goes on to allege that Lewis and Clark County's refusal to pay could impact the financial soundness of the retirement fund and cause a "cascading" effect if other public entities follow suit.
"The solvency and actuarial soundness of the pension funds are at immediate risk under the county's current actions," the lawsuit says. "The county's attempt to nullify (MPERA's) constitutional authority presents an immediate impediment and harm."
The lawsuit also alleges that Montana's largest union, the Montana Federation of Public Employees, which includes more than 25,000 public employees, has threatened litigation against MPERA for a breach of its fiduciary duties if it does not actuarially determine the amount of unfunded pension liabilities attributable to PureView's separation and collect the unfunded liability.
In January the Lewis and Clark County Commission made some scathing comments about MPERA, accusing it of blindsiding the county with the demand and calling the actions unprecedented. The commission voted to proceed with an administrative appeal of the process, although contended that the appeal process proposed by MPERA was "ad hoc."
“This is not Lewis and Clark County’s problem, it belongs to the board of investments and it belongs to the Legislature,” Commissioner Susan Good Geise said at the meeting. “If there needs to be changes, that’s where it needs to happen.”
MPERA Executive Director Dore Schwinden said at the time that the appeals process is the same as that available for other agency decisions. MPERA's responsibility to maintain the fund is constitutionally mandated and the demand for payments to fund the unfunded liability legally justified, he believes.
“It’s a nonpartisan thing and we have to enforce the law," he said in January. "If we don’t, that’s not fair and the other employees will have to (pay more).”
When asked for comment, the county referred to a letter it sent to MPERA appealing the $5.1 million demand. The letter reiterates the county's contention that MPERA lacks statutory authority make the demand and has engaged in no public rulemaking process to establish the power.