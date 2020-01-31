Supreme Court asked to rule in dispute between Lewis and Clark County, MPERA

A dispute that arose from the Montana Public Employees' Retirement Administration's demand for more than $5 million from Lewis and Clark County is headed to the Montana Supreme Court.

The dispute centers on the county's decision to privatize PureView Health Center, which means the organization's 63 employees will no longer be paying into the Public Employee Retirement System on March 1. As a result, MPERA has argued that the county is responsible for paying an unfunded liability of $5.1 million into the public retirement fund so that financial burden is not shifted to other members.

On Wednesday, MPERA filed a petition with the Montana Supreme Court to take up its lawsuit as an "original proceeding," bypassing the district court system. The lawsuit asks the court to affirm that the Montana Constitution allows MPERA to determine the unfunded liability amount owed by the county and compel the county to pay it.

When an employer completely severs ties with the public retirement system, that triggers a lump payment to fund the unfunded liability. County officials have argued that they don't have to pay the unfunded liability to MPERA because the PureView split is simply a reduction in force.