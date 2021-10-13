Supporters to hold vigil Friday for fired Helena oncologist

Members of the Patients and Friends of Dr. Tom Weiner Facebook page will have a prayer vigil for him Friday, on the one-year anniversary of the day the oncologist was forced to leave St. Peter’s Health amid a dispute with the administration that continues to this day.

The vigil will be 4-7:30 p.m. at Broadway Street, across from St. Peter’s Health hospital. Signs of support will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Participants will switch to candles at 6:30 p.m., organizers said.

The public may attend.

Weiner, who had been with the hospital for nearly 25 years, sued the hospital Dec. 10, claiming wrongful termination, and he has asked for a jury trial and for the award of damages and court costs to be determined at the trial.

A trial date has been set for a Nov. 14, 2022.

The hospital formally fired Weiner on Nov. 17. St. Peter’s Health has said Weiner had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined that the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.