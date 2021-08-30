Support group to help Montana veterans deal with Afghanistan

Montana VA Health Care System is having a veterans’ support meeting Thursday at Fort Harrison Medical Center to help vets feeling a wide range of emotions related to the pullout by the United States in Afghanistan.

News reports have shown mass hysteria by U.S. citizens and residents of Afghanistan in Kabul trying to flee the country with U.S. soldiers trying to provide protection as a massive airlift takes place. And events have turned even more tragic as 13 U.S. troops were killed Thursday, along with at least 60 Afghans, by two suicide bombers outside of Kabul’s airport.

This group will be led by VA providers including veterans who served in Afghanistan. They include Army combat veteran Michael Lacour, Vietnam/Army veteran (and peer support specialist) Bob Zarndt and Bob McCabe, local recovery coordinator.

The meeting is 5-7 p.m. inside the recreational hall, 3687 Veterans Drive. Veterans who want to attend should call McCabe at 406-447-7059.