Support group to help Montana veterans deal with Afghanistan

Montana VA Health Care System is having a veterans’ support meeting Thursday at Fort Harrison Medical Center to help vets feeling a wide range of emotions related to the pullout by the United States in Afghanistan.
News reports have shown mass hysteria by U.S. citizens and residents of Afghanistan in Kabul trying to flee the country with U.S. soldiers trying to provide protection as a massive airlift takes place. And events have turned even more tragic as 13 U.S. troops were killed Thursday, along with at least 60 Afghans, by two suicide bombers outside of Kabul’s airport.
This group will be led by VA providers including veterans who served in Afghanistan. They include Army combat veteran Michael Lacour, Vietnam/Army veteran (and peer support specialist) Bob Zarndt and Bob McCabe, local recovery coordinator.
The meeting is 5-7 p.m. inside the recreational hall, 3687 Veterans Drive. Veterans who want to attend should call McCabe at 406-447-7059.
The troop withdraw also falls in the shadow of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Shortly after taking office, President Joe Biden said U.S. troops would be out by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack, which al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden plotted from Afghanistan, where he had been given refuge by the Taliban. Former President Donald Trump’s administration negotiated a deal with the Taliban to end the U.S. military mission by May 1.
McCabe said he hopes the meeting will help reduce any stigma about mental health.
“This exit in Afghanistan has brought up a lot of feelings for people,” he said, adding Fort Harrison has many staff members who are veterans.
He said the meeting is specifically about the pullout and people’s reaction. And he said because of the small population area, the success of the meeting won’t be measured by attendance.
“We are open to whatever anyone is experiencing and we want to make sure they know they are not alone,” McCabe said.
Those attending will have to come through the emergency room entrance of the hospital and are required to wear a COVID-19 mask.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.