Superintendent retiring after 37 years with East Helena Public Schools
1 comment
New year, new school

Jaymie Casey snaps a photo as her sons Ben and Bode Casey pose with East Helena Schools Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer in August 2018. Whitmoyer is retiring after working for the district for 37 years.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer, who has dedicated his life and work to the students of East Helena Public Schools for the past 37 years, plans to retire in July. 

"I once had a teacher tell me that when I was teaching the grandkids of my original students, it's time to get out," Whitmoyer said with a laugh.

Walk 4

East Helena Mayor Jamie Schell, left, and Ron Whitmoyer, East Helena superintendent of schools, talk in April 2017 before speaking to the crowd assembled for the Out of the Darkness Campus Walk, hosted by the school district and city.

Whitmoyer took his first job in the district teaching math and science in 1984. He was primarily a seventh-grade biology teacher and taught a few math classes. After approximately eight years, Whitmoyer earned his degree in school administration and took on the principal role at Radley, when it was still a middle school.

"At that point the growth really started to influence us," Whitmoyer said. "So we came up with the idea to move to a middle school model."

In 2002, Whitmoyer took on the superintendent role that he has held for 19 years. In his time with the district, East Helena has grown significantly. The district expanded into a high school district two years ago and opened East Helena High School this past fall. According to Whitmoyer, it seems like it was only yesterday that he took the superintendent job.

Senate Bill 107

In this Jan. 19, 2015, file photo, Ron Whitmoyer, superintendent of the East Helena School District, voices his support for Senate Bill 107, a bill that would allow some districts to vote on the creation of their own high school. Sen. Duane Ankney, R-Colstrip, introduced a similar bill Wednesday.

"I'm turning retirement age this summer. Frankly my grandchildren and my family need more of my time," Whitmoyer said. "I'm an outdoors guy who likes hunting and fishing and I've had to put a lot of that aside from this. I'm also a woodworker. I want to do more of that and work on my house more."

Whitmoyer said he still feels that he is at the top of his game and able to provide a lot for the students of the district. He simply wants time for himself and his family after all this time.

East Helena High School

Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer leads students from the incoming East Helena High School sophomore class and their parents on a tour of the new school in June 2020.

"I learned a lot over 19 years. I don't want to be that guy who they say should have retired years ago," Whitmoyer said. "The timing was just right. I feel like I'm leaving the district in a very good place."

Whitmoyer attributes his success as a superintendent to administrative staff like Joe McMahon, Dan Rispens and others. "They're what made me good," explained Whitmoyer. He said that group along with the school district's board of trustees have always been very good about looking down the road, keeping goals in sight and then achieving them. Whitmoyer said he is proud of everything the district accomplished in his 19 years and noted that district officials always rose to the occasion, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave the district one of the biggest challenges it had ever faced.

EHHS Groundbreaking (copy)

Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer (right) thanks the crowd at a groundbreaking ceremony for East Helena High School in March 2019. He was joined by members of the East Helena school board. 

However, the district's response and everything officials learned through that crisis gives Whitmoyer faith they will succeed without him. 

"We are here to help kids learn better. It's not about new buildings or who teaches what," Whitmoyer said. "It's about kids."

Whitmoyer said his policy was always to listen to the students, the community and the parents and execute on what they needed. Whitmoyer doesn't think it seems right to take credit for East Helena Public Schools' success given that he was just doing what the people wanted. He said the district has more kids participating in activities this year than ever before, and providing those opportunities for kids enhances their learning experience.

School principal Jill Miller, left, and East Helena School District Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer take a walk through the playground (copy)

School Principal Jill Miller, left, and East Helena School District Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer take a walk through the playground of the newly constructed Prickly Pear Elementary School in August 2018. Instead of gravel in the playground area, the springy surface is made from recycled tires designed to cushion falls.

"That's what an education is all about. The kids are job number one and everyone in East Helena works for the kids," Whitmoyer said.

Whitmoyer said he hopes to leave behind a system that perpetuates the vision and culture that the students come first -- a system that constantly strives to provide more opportunities for East Helena kids. Whitmoyer said watching the sophomore class grow from eighth-grade students to seizing high school opportunities has made him incredibly proud.

"They will surprise you every time," Whitmoyer said. "I've loved every minute of working for my community."

The board of trustees is expected to begin the search for a new superintendent soon. 

A first glimpse inside new East Helena High School (copy)

Students from East Helena High School's incoming sophomore class and their parents get a first glimpse inside their new school in June 2020. The school district's Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer led tours of the school.
