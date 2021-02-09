Superintendent retiring after 37 years with East Helena Public Schools

Whitmoyer said he still feels that he is at the top of his game and able to provide a lot for the students of the district. He simply wants time for himself and his family after all this time.

"I learned a lot over 19 years. I don't want to be that guy who they say should have retired years ago," Whitmoyer said. "The timing was just right. I feel like I'm leaving the district in a very good place."

Whitmoyer attributes his success as a superintendent to administrative staff like Joe McMahon, Dan Rispens and others. "They're what made me good," explained Whitmoyer. He said that group along with the school district's board of trustees have always been very good about looking down the road, keeping goals in sight and then achieving them. Whitmoyer said he is proud of everything the district accomplished in his 19 years and noted that district officials always rose to the occasion, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave the district one of the biggest challenges it had ever faced.

However, the district's response and everything officials learned through that crisis gives Whitmoyer faith they will succeed without him.

"We are here to help kids learn better. It's not about new buildings or who teaches what," Whitmoyer said. "It's about kids."