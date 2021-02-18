Superintendent finalists meet the community

More than 100 people tuned in for a virtual meet and greet with Helena Public Schools' two superintendent finalists Thursday night.
After touring the district's facilities and speaking with its rank and file, the two finalists for the position, Rex Weltz and Kevin Aten, capped off their 12-hour marathon of community engagement fielding questions from school board chair and event moderator Luke Muszkiewicz.
Topics discussed by the superintendent hopefuls ranged from the district's eventual COVID-19 rebuild to its budgetary concerns.
Weltz worked as the superintendent of Polson Public Schools from 2016 to 2020, when he took over as principal of Rossiter Elementary School. He said the local district's rebuild post-COVID is going to take the entire community.
"This is not a one-year fix," Weltz said.
He said one of the district's top priorities needs to be a focus on tier 1 core instruction to remedy what he called "unfinished learning" that resulted from the disrupted school year.
He also expressed a need to support both students and staff outside of academia.
"This is not just an academic concern," Weltz said. "We need to be rebuilding strong relationships with students as they enter back into our system."
Aten has worked as superintendent of the Bayfield School District in Durango, Colorado, a K-12 district of 1,400 students, since 2018. He has been a professional educator since 1992.
He stressed the importance of setting clear goals for the immediate future while structuring a two- to three-year recovery plan.
"There is going to be a time frame of two to three years to dig out of this, but I think we can do it," Aten said.
He said he would approach recovery efforts in phases, focusing on the older children in the district whose timelines are much shorter before expanding to the larger district as a whole.
"As we look at our younger students, we do have a longer event horizon," he said.
He also highlighted the importance of providing mental support to staff as well as students.
"We have to during this time provide intense social and emotional support not only to the students, folks, but to the families and to the staff," he said. "Our staff have lost people from COVID. This has been hard, and they're going to have to have emotional support as well."
Both candidates touted their experience with capital improvements and voter outreach. Both claimed a deep appreciation for the arts.
Both candidates also agreed that the district's "human capital" should be invested in even during lean budget cycles.
Aten said his current district in Colorado is facing the implementation of cuts equal to about one-sixteenth of its total budget.
"We are going to take care of our people," Aten said of his current district. "Even if we have to downsize in places, we're going to maintain teachers' (annual pay raises)."
Weltz agreed.
"Our people are the most important, so you work from there out," he said.
The finalists will be interviewed for the last time by the board of trustees Friday morning, with Aten interviewing at 9 a.m. and Weltz at 11 a.m. Those interviews will be available to watch via the school district's website: https://helenaschools.org/superintendent-search/.
The board expects to make a selection after the interviews.