Superintendent finalists meet the community

Aten has worked as superintendent of the Bayfield School District in Durango, Colorado, a K-12 district of 1,400 students, since 2018. He has been a professional educator since 1992.

He stressed the importance of setting clear goals for the immediate future while structuring a two- to three-year recovery plan.

"There is going to be a time frame of two to three years to dig out of this, but I think we can do it," Aten said.

He said he would approach recovery efforts in phases, focusing on the older children in the district whose timelines are much shorter before expanding to the larger district as a whole.

"As we look at our younger students, we do have a longer event horizon," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of providing mental support to staff as well as students.

"We have to during this time provide intense social and emotional support not only to the students, folks, but to the families and to the staff," he said. "Our staff have lost people from COVID. This has been hard, and they're going to have to have emotional support as well."

Both candidates touted their experience with capital improvements and voter outreach. Both claimed a deep appreciation for the arts.