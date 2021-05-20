Super-speller Akeela wants to Bee all that she can Bee

What’s different here is the age of the heroine. When this was released in 2006, Akeela became a much loved role model for pre-teen girls.

I looked up a review by professional journalist Maddy Albert, now 22, recounting the effect that “Akeela” had on her life.

“Watching for the first time as an 8-year-old with a love for spelling and books, seeing Akeelah affirm herself in this scene inspired me to take pride in my own love for the written word,” wrote Albert. “To not be ashamed when I excelled, and to remind myself that I was worthy.”

Albert was referencing the iconic scene in “Akeela and the Bee” when her coach, played with power and love by Laurence Fishburne, asks her to read a quotation on his wall. That passage, written by Marianne Williamson, calls on women to embrace their right to be powerful.

“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. We ask ourselves: Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous? Actually, who are you not to be? We were born to make manifest the glory of God that is within us. And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same.”

In her original book, Williamson further elaborated the mission.