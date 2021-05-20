Super-speller Akeela wants to Bee all that she can Bee

Akeela and the Bee
Amazon Prime et al
(PG)
Grade: A-
Akeela is a brilliant 11-year-old Black girl wearing wire-rimmed glasses and bearing attitude. Her father died, leaving a hole in her heart.
Akeela confides in us early.
“You know that feeling no matter what you do or where you go, you just don’t fit in? That’s what I’m feeling all the time.”
Despite being bright, Akeela’s doing poorly in her South L.A. school. Her mother is caring and strong, but she has stress fractures from being a single mom with multiple responsibilities.
Mom’s patience is being tried by Akeela’s slide.
Akeela’s life changes when a teacher discovers she’s a gifted speller. Her uncanny, almost intuitive, spelling gift spurs the teacher to enter her in a spelling bee.
Akeela reluctantly agrees, but to avoid detention for absences she enters -- and wins.
A spelling star is born. Small wins point her toward bigger dreams –- so lofty that she is offered a coach, a professor from UCLA.
What’s developing sounds like a classic underdog sports movie or, more recently, a spelling bee variation on “Queen’s Gambit.”
What’s different here is the age of the heroine. When this was released in 2006, Akeela became a much loved role model for pre-teen girls.
I looked up a review by professional journalist Maddy Albert, now 22, recounting the effect that “Akeela” had on her life.
“Watching for the first time as an 8-year-old with a love for spelling and books, seeing Akeelah affirm herself in this scene inspired me to take pride in my own love for the written word,” wrote Albert. “To not be ashamed when I excelled, and to remind myself that I was worthy.”
Albert was referencing the iconic scene in “Akeela and the Bee” when her coach, played with power and love by Laurence Fishburne, asks her to read a quotation on his wall. That passage, written by Marianne Williamson, calls on women to embrace their right to be powerful.
“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. We ask ourselves: Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous? Actually, who are you not to be? We were born to make manifest the glory of God that is within us. And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same.”
In her original book, Williamson further elaborated the mission.
“Playing small does not save the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you.”
“Akeela and the Bee” has inspired girls not to shrink, but to shine. Helena knows the type: Paige and Dani Bartsch of Capital High come to mine. Or, Rachel Brennan, two decades before them. No shrinkers, they.
The script has its “conveniences,” but such lapses cannot diminish the film’s powerful resonance with young girls.
Three scenes stand out, involving her coach, her peers and her mom.
After Akeela (Keke Palmer) reads the passage, the professor asks her what it means. Akeela answers she must not be “afraid of me.” Her mentor nods and says he’ll coach her on three conditions: That she shows up on time, drops the attitude and promises not to be a “shrinking violet.”
“Agreed?” he asks.
“Agreed,” she says, extending her hand to cement the contract with a firm adult-to-adult handshake.
Akeela longs for friends, and finds some at a suburban school that has a spelling club. Some of the kids are elitist, snooty toward the black girl. But one of them invests in her, encourages her.
When the others realize her talent, they all volunteer to help her, producing an expanded coaching team of “50,000 coaches.” Everywhere she goes, people who love her pepper her with words to sharpen her skill.
It takes a village.
Finally, Akeela has a loving and forgiving mom, played sensitively by Angela Bassett.
When Akeela sneaks away to a championship, Mom blows up at the deception. Mom drags her off the stage to take her home.
But when Mom confronts her daughter in the lobby, she sees in her daughter’s eyes new-found power. Seeing in her little girl strength she needed as a child, Mom shifts from justice to compassion. Mom says there will be punishment, but she won’t take away her daughter’s chance to shine today.
Because Mom loved Akeela unconditionally and forgave her, Akeela will grow to become brilliant, gorgeous, talented and fabulous.