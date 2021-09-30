Sun Run, energy expo return to Helena

After a year hiatus, the Helena Clean Energy Expo and Sun Run are back this weekend to support and raise funds for renewable energy.

The race and expo are set to be held jointly Saturday morning at Central Elementary School. The run raises funds for Helena Public Schools solar projects and comes amid a shifting energy landscape in the region. The events are a partnership started in 2015 between Helena Vigilante Runners, Montana Renewable Energy Association and Sleeping Giant Citizens Council.

“We’re just delighted to reboot the event this year,” said Patrick Judge, president of the Vigilante Runners. “Looks like we’re going to get some good sun at the Sun Run, which hasn’t always been the case.”

The National Weather Service has forecast sunny skies for Saturday. Judge said a one mile walk and bicycle parade is scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by a timed, five kilometer run at 10:30 a.m. Both courses consist of a loop to the east along 8th and 9th Avenues, with the 5K taking two laps and going farther out, based on event maps.

As of Thursday, the races had more than 120 people registered in total and Judge said they had raised about $5,500. He said over $3,200 came from online registrations and donations and the rest was from larger donors.