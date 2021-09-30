Sun Run, energy expo return to Helena

After a year hiatus, the Helena Clean Energy Expo and Sun Run are back this weekend to support and raise funds for renewable energy.
The race and expo are set to be held jointly Saturday morning at Central Elementary School. The run raises funds for Helena Public Schools solar projects and comes amid a shifting energy landscape in the region. The events are a partnership started in 2015 between Helena Vigilante Runners, Montana Renewable Energy Association and Sleeping Giant Citizens Council.
“We’re just delighted to reboot the event this year,” said Patrick Judge, president of the Vigilante Runners. “Looks like we’re going to get some good sun at the Sun Run, which hasn’t always been the case.”
The National Weather Service has forecast sunny skies for Saturday. Judge said a one mile walk and bicycle parade is scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by a timed, five kilometer run at 10:30 a.m. Both courses consist of a loop to the east along 8th and 9th Avenues, with the 5K taking two laps and going farther out, based on event maps.
As of Thursday, the races had more than 120 people registered in total and Judge said they had raised about $5,500. He said over $3,200 came from online registrations and donations and the rest was from larger donors.
Judge said all proceeds would go toward solar for Helena Public Schools, as they did in 2019. That was the year the district announced solar projects for three elementary schools: Jim Darcy, Bryant and Central.
“We’re basically trying to build that fund back up,” Judge said. “We see our role as contributing financial resources, certainly, but also reaching out to the community.”
The Sun Run has previously raised funds for solar at Lewis and Clark Library, the Holter Museum of Art and Carroll College, according to Judge.
Sleeping Giant Citizens Council, a sustainability organization and affiliate of Northern Plains Resource Council, has been a partner in the race since the first one in 2015, according to council Vice President Joel Harris. He said it also started Solarize Helena this year, a campaign to help people and businesses with solar installation.
Organizers said the Helena expo has previously served as MREA’s state clean energy fair, which rotates between Montana cities. MREA held that in Butte this August, according to Program Coordinator Evora Glenn, and the group hosted its Missoula expo last Saturday.
Glenn said the membership nonprofit also had 10 community meetings across the state this year for its Montana Rural Solar Access project. She said the Helena expo was an opportunity for people to learn about clean energy and what different organizations are doing.
The Montana Environmental Information Center is among the groups planning to have a table at the expo. Anne Hedges, director of policy and legislative affairs, said the group was a recurring participant.
“The opportunities for clean energy are tremendous,” Hedges said. “After living under smoky skies and the drought all summer, the need to address the climate crisis is urgent.”
The expo comes less than a week after the Montana hearing for the draft 2021 Northwest Power Plan, which recommends adding at least 3,500 megawatts of renewable energy. The regional power grid plan is revised every five years by the Northwest Power and Conservation Council, an interstate agency between Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon.
Conor Ploeger, MEIC’s clean energy analyst, was one of more than 20 people to testify at the Monday virtual hearing. He approved of the plan’s inclusion of renewable energy but said it lacked energy storage and called its reduced efficiency goals troubling.
Representatives of electric utilities among those who testified expressed concerns including about modelling and the reliability of wind and solar, while other environmental groups echoed MEIC’s concerns about efficiency and storage.
Glenn, with MREA, said other groups planning to table at the Helena expo include the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Alternative Energy Resources Organization and Solar Montana, a local solar installer.