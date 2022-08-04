Summer Rendezvous brewfest returns Saturday to Helena

Breweries from around the state will gather Saturday in Helena’s Memorial Park for the Montana Brewers Summer Rendezvous brewfest.

The fest will also feature local food vendors and local music. The VIP hour is from 3-4 p.m., followed by general admission from 4-8 p.m.

The Montana Brewers Association (MBA) will donate $1 for every ticket sold to the Summer Rendezvous directly to flood relief funds for Park and Carbon counties. MBA's ticketing partner, Sellout, is waiving fees on additional donations people would like to add to flood relief efforts when they purchase tickets.

The event will feature 23 breweries with 78 brews. Joining the MBA event for the first time will be Diamond X Beer, New Ventures Brewing, Shred Monk and Otium Brewing.

Festival goers can enjoy fare from five Montana food trucks: Cheddar’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese, Aasved Acai, Brown Gringo Taco, Ohana Island Grinds and the Missionary Mexican.

Helena jam band Under the Bleachers will perform while husband and wife duo, Just the Two of Us, will provide a special VIP hour performance.

The decision to donate to flood relief efforts honors the MBA value of community, organizers said.

“Craft brewing is built on a foundation of community,” MBA Executive Director Matt Leow said in a news release. “In cities and towns across Montana, breweries are the main street businesses at the heart of our communities – the places we gather to celebrate and make connections over a pint. When there’s a neighbor in need, we step in to help where we can.”

The Summer Rendezvous is a fundraiser for the Montana Brewers Association to support its mission of promoting the production and sales of the freshest and highest quality Montana made beers.

All beer samples and a collectible glass are included with each ticket. Advance VIP and GA tickets are on sale now.

Advance tickets are $40 for VIPs, or $30 for general admission. On the day of the event, VIP tickets are $45 and general admission are $35.

People can purchase advance tickets online for $5 off the day-of price through Friday, or for full price online or at the gate on Saturday.

For more information and tickets, visit www.montanabrewers.org.

