Summer programs back and booming at Lewis and Clark Library

Around 50 people gathered on blankets and the grass in Cherry Park on Thursday morning for Storytime in the Parks, a series of summer events hosted by the Lewis and Clark Library this summer.

This is the first summer since 2019 that the library’s wide array of summer programs and events will be hosted in-person, according to an email from Patricia Spencer, the library’s public information officer. These programs include summer reading challenges, events and activities for kids and teens to take part in.

Molly Hudson, Lewis and Clark Library’s children service librarian since April 2019, said she’s been excited to interact with children and families again after two years of working remotely during the pandemic.

“You really do miss out on those interactions,” Hudson said. “Just hearing what they’re passionate about and what they’re excited about and being able to meet them either at the park or they come to the library and they say, ‘Oh! We’re doing this and this and we love to see you!’ And, ‘Oh, we just got these great new books that I think you’ll really enjoy!’”

Hudson said during the pandemic, those types of interactions were difficult because the library was in the midst of remodels and she was working from home. Still, the library put out kits for students including arts and crafts activities and books, along with resources for parents who were at home with their kids.

On the teen side, Sherry Schlundt, the teen services librarian, said the library put together a Teen Advisory Force virtually even during the pandemic. Those students volunteer with the library, develop programs for their peers and review materials for the library’s collection. But even though she was glad the library could offer those virtual opportunities, Schlundt said it wasn’t the same as interacting in person.

But this summer, the library’s slate of in-person summer events is in full-swing, with a Monday showing of “Moana” garnering 75 attendees and around 150 attending an arts-and-crafts event to make seashell wind chimes on Wednesday, according to Hudson. All the events this summer are centered on the Collaborative Summer Library Program’s theme this year: “Oceans of Possibilities.” That program has offered summer activities and events since 1987 with a goal of getting students interested in reading and literacy, according to its website.

Schlundt added that there are summer events and activities tailored to students in sixth through 12th grade too. She said there are scavenger hunts open for up to 50 students coming up, and a curling event co-sponsored by Last Chance Curling Club had 19 in attendance earlier this week.

Thursday’s event, where Hudson read two books to children and taught them songs, also featured music, the library’s Bookmobile and an arts-and-crafts station where kids could color their own seahorse bookmarks.

Kayla Hewitt, who runs Aunties' Daycare and Preschool, brought her students to the Storytime in the Park event. She said last summer, the school could only do some activities in-person.

But this summer, Hewitt is trying to make sure her students take advantage of every event in the community that will let kids go – and many of those are library-sponsored ones. Her students attended the "Moana" event on Monday too, and they’re all taking part in the library’s summer reading challenge.

“We love Miss Molly (Hudson),” Hewitt said. “We love the reading program in general. Literacy is very important.”

Christina Holmes also brought her three children – who are 4, 6 and 8 – to the Thursday Storytime in the Park event. She said they used to attend these events when her older kids were younger, and her family is excited the library is open for kids’ events again.

“They love reading books, and they love getting to be read to by someone that’s not me,” Holmes said.

For Hudson, the library’s free summer programs and events offer an opportunity to encourage kids and families to keep reading and learning while on summer break.

Schlundt added the programs also help students know what the library is, and what it offers them.

“Where else can you go and just read a book and not spend a lot of money? And, as they get older, I say, ‘It’s a place where we have computers! And we have printers! And we have lots and lots of online resources too,’” Schlundt said.

The library will be hosting other Storytime in the Parks events on June 23 at Selma Held Park and June 30 at Robinson Park. And, according to Hudson, the July 29 Pirate and Mermaid Party at Anchor Park is a can’t-miss event this summer.

The library’s full slate of summer events can be found on its website, lclibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.