Summer laughs from Pixar and sweet sadness from Sweden

Lightyear

At the Cinemark

(PG)

Grade: B

My Life as a Dog

(PG-13)

Amazon et al

Grade: A

Summer choices for family films?

For smiles, take the kids to “Lightyear.” For insight that may lead to conversation about growing up with grief, stream the 1985 subtitled Swedish masterpiece, “My Life as a Dog.”

Pixar’s summer offering, “Lightyear” is low-calorie, low-risk entertainment, a prequel to “Toy Story.” It’s what my pre-teen daughter Kat would have called “not awful.”

While beautifully animated and cute, “Lightyear” belongs on the bottom shelf of Pixar releases. Instead of challenging kids to think about issues such as culture, mortality or jazz, the Pixar crew simply concocts a predictable backstory about “Lightyear,” one of the characters from “Toy Story.”

One critic cynically called “Lightyear” the “saddest Pixar movie ever made,” because the studio finally stooped to crafting “well-engineered corporate IP (intellectual property).”

Simply put, Pixar sold out,

The film opens with a screen note: “In 1995 a boy named Andy got a Buzz Lightyear toy for his birthday. It was from his favorite movie. This is that movie.”

OK, so Andy saw this movie and begged for a Buzz toy for Christmas.

Needless to say, Buzz-the-toy will become Buzz-the-space hero. Pixar does remind us of its courage by inserting a lesbian kiss. Yes, the script does offer us a few touching moments between animated creations.

But not nearly enough. I was fading at hello and checked my watch throughout.

That afternoon at the Cinemark whet my appetite for a family film with bite.

Set in rural Sweden in the 1950s, “My Life as a Dog” focuses on a sweet 12-year-old boy, Ingemar, whose mom is slowly dying from TB.

Ingemar is comforted – saved, really – by the unconditional love of two girls.

His playmate at home is a blonde girl who hangs out with him in their secret hideaway under a railroad bridge. They pledge their love and get “married.” The vows are fictional, but her love for Ingemar is genuine.

Mom, steadily weakening, sends Ingemar away to live with his uncle for the summer. There he meets another sweet girl, Saga, masquerading as a boy so she can play on the no-girls-allowed soccer team.

After Saga discloses her secret to Ingemar, they devise a plan – involving body-wrapping - so she can keep scoring goals.

With a loving spirit reminiscent of “Bend it Like Beckham,” “My Life as a Dog” quietly spins a story of transformation, although this Tomboy eventually begins to embrace her femininity.

Death is never far from Ingemar’s mind. He empathizes with the Russian space dog Laika who was shot into orbit in 1957 aboard Sputnik 2. No rescue was planned. Laika died in space.

When Ingemar stares at the stars, he anticipates a sad launch.

But steadfast friends keep Ingemar grounded – by loving him.

“Lightyear” sends kids home laughing.

“My Life as a Dog” tenderly balances grief and love.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0