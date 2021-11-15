'Stuff the Truck' food drive to benefit Helena Food Share

A food drive in the Helena area this week will allow residents to donate to Helena Food Share without leaving home.

Freedom Fabrication and Excavation is offering to pick up food and monetary donations around the area through its "Stuff the Truck" food drive Tuesday through Thursday. To participate, send the business a Facebook message or text (406) 422-2236 with the address and preferred pickup date.

Donations will be picked up after 5 p.m. on the pickup day. All donations will go directly to Helena Food Share.

