 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

'Stuff the Truck' food drive to benefit Helena Food Share

  • 0
Helena Food Share main photo (copy)

Helena Food Share volunteer Penny Cope fills a shopping cart with food for a client at the Lewis Street Pantry.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

A food drive in the Helena area this week will allow residents to donate to Helena Food Share without leaving home. 

Freedom Fabrication and Excavation is offering to pick up food and monetary donations around the area through its "Stuff the Truck" food drive Tuesday through Thursday. To participate, send the business a Facebook message or text (406) 422-2236 with the address and preferred pickup date. 

Donations will be picked up after 5 p.m. on the pickup day. All donations will go directly to Helena Food Share. 

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News