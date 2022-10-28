Study finds high arsenic levels in some area waterways

The Helena Valley showed high arsenic levels that exceeded drinking water standards in three local surface waters - Tenmile Creek, Prickly Pear Creek, and the Helena Valley irrigation canal, according to a recent water quality study by the Water Quality Protection District, Lewis and Clark County health officials said.

The results of this study to not apply to residents on public water systems, which are regulated by the state.

“There are different sources of arsenic in the Helena Valley that can affect both shallow and deep groundwater wells,” Lewis and Clark Public Health Water Quality Specialist Madeline McKeefry said in a news release from Lewis and Clark Public Health. “Residents who are on private wells should get their water tested for arsenic and uranium.”

The Lewis and Clark County Water Quality Protection District (WQPD) offers free arsenic and uranium test kits. If results show arsenic or uranium present in concentrations above the drinking water standard, homeowners will be eligible for up to a $300 reimbursement if they choose to install a treatment system.

“The test results will help homeowners understand what they are consuming and help the WQPD better understand the distribution of these heavy metals in our community,” McKeefry said.

Drinking water with arsenic or uranium over standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency may lead to various detrimental health conditions. High arsenic may cause skin irritation, circulatory or nervous system damage, or certain types of cancer. Uranium may also cause cancer or damage to the kidneys.

Arsenic and uranium are naturally occurring elements found in rocks and sediments worldwide. In the Helena area, these elements are most likely to be found in volcanic or sedimentary rock formations that surround the valley, health officials said. Water can pick up minerals as it moves through these formations. When wells are drilled through enriched arsenic or uranium rock, the pumped water can include these contaminants.

Residents can claim their free arsenic and uranium test kits at the department’s office at 316 N. Park Ave., room 224, in Helena. For more information, contact the WQPD at 406-447-8356 or email joebert@lccountymt.gov.