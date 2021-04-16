Study calls for $6.8M in upgrades to Helena's aging water system

That risk assessment noted about 16 miles of pipe spread out across the city but largely concentrated in the downtown and Westside areas are at "High" to "Extreme" risk. Another 67 miles of pipes were listed as "Medium" risk.

Uneven pressure across the distribution system coupled with aging and undersized cast iron pipes has resulted in poor fire flow, or the amount of water available at any given hydrant for the purposes of fire protection.

Dozens of fire hydrants along the city's southern boundary, at the higher points of elevation in the mostly gravity-fed system, were found to be below the city standard of 1,750 gallons per minute.

"We do have some sections of town that are under what we are considering acceptable fire flow. It's not that it is bad, it is just our current standards, and a lot of the area was developed with other standards," Helena's Public Works Director Ryan Leland told commissioners. "We have not been neglecting it over the years. It's just that standards change as houses improve, bigger areas, more growth. So I wanted to put that into a little bit of context."

Per the city's contract with AE2S, the consulting firm also helped the city develop an update to its water master plan and offered long- and short-term recommendations.