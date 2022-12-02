Study: Better quality of life, not money, bringing people to Montana

People are moving to Montana from other states for better quality of life issues, not for cheaper housing or better jobs, according to a survey from Montana State University Extension.

And not everyone is coming from California, as what may be commonly thought, the grassroots citizens group Hometown Helena was told Thursday. Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon and Georgia were also sending folks our way.

Tara Mastel, program leader and community development program specialist with Montana State University Extension, discussed the Montana Movers Study 2021 Report that was released in April. Mastel said surveys that were sent to 9,000 people statewide asked what lured them to the Treasure State.

The surveys, which included 22 factors about why and when people moved, were sent to people who moved to Montana in a five-year period from December 2016 to January 2021. The surveys got the names from property tax lists through the Montana Department of Revenue.

Mastel said a lot of people think it is a pandemic story.

“It’s really not a pandemic story. It kind of is, but we don’t know for sure,” Mastel said, adding that 4% of the people said their decision to move to Montana was because of the pandemic.

Half of the surveys were sent to people in rural communities and the other half to those who lived in urban settings, Mastel said.

There were 1,204 responses, and hundreds of those were from people who moved within the same ZIP code and not used. Of the responses, 811 were from people between the ages of 18 and 64 and were used.

Mastel said the survey tries to determine who is moving into Montana communities, why are they choosing these places and what do they think when they get there.

The top five reasons people moved to Montana, which as of July 2021 had a population of 1.1 million, were to find a desirable natural environment and have better access to the outdoors, to find a less-congested place to live, to have a slower pace of life, to live in a smaller community and to find a safer place to live.

To find a good environment for raising children ranked sixth.

Mastel said it was interesting to note that the pandemic, jobs, schools, and lower cost of living were not there.

The 68-page study, which Mastel also called the Montana Brain Gain or the Newcomers’ Study, was first done in Minnesota in 2019 and was reproduced in Montana in 2021.

About 92% of the people said the area they live in offers natural amenities for residents, that they were satisfied and felt safe living in their community and that they could find activities they were interested in.

On the positive side, one responder wrote: “Never thought I could love a place so much. Home is where Montana is!”

On the downside, some said they felt unwelcome in their community, and the increase in people and traffic was making the community worse.

Of the people who said they moved to the state recently, 57 each were from California and Washington, 39 were from Colorado, 21 each were from Idaho and Oregon, and, farther down the list, 18 said they were from Georgia.

In all, people from 39 other states and 19 other countries were represented on the survey.

Mastel said the survey concluded that all parts of Montana were desirable, people all love the same things about their towns, some newcomers want to get involved, the state is mostly welcoming and rural Montana is changing, not dying.

“Rural communities are not dying, they are changing,” Mastel said.

It was sponsored by the Montana Community Foundation and Montana Farm Bureau Federation, according to an MSU news release.

To read the report, go to https://bit.ly/3OSFBLg.