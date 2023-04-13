Helena College had a large turnout for an open house for its new cosmetology program, officials said Wednesday, showing there is already interest in a program months away from starting.

The college’s cosmetology program will be the first public program in the state and the first to offer an associate degree. Classes will begin in January. The program can be completed in four semesters and/or 15 months, college officials say.

About 65 people attended an open house Tuesday at the college, either in person or online, college officials said.

Robyn Kiesling, who oversees the cosmetology program, said the new offering is generating interest not only from potential students in Helena, but all over the state. She said salon operators and cosmetologists are also showing interest, as there is a shortage of trained workers in Montana.

“It’s being received well by the students,” said Keisling, who is the executive director of general education and transfer at the college. She said they are also considering dual-enrollment courses for high school students.

The program will prepare students for cosmetology licensure exams with the Montana State Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists. Students will complete their practical hours for the program in the Helena College School of Cosmetology salon, a full-service salon.

The curriculum will prepare students for employment in all areas of cosmetology, including hair cutting, coloring and styling; makeup application; nails; and esthetics. Students can earn an associate of applied science cosmetology degree.

Sandra Bauman, Helena College’s dean and chief executive officer, said in early 2022 that the college would launch a cosmetology program that will train 45 students per year and be available to the public. She said the college selected cosmetology because there are no public training offerings in Helena and the college can provide such training at a lower cost for people looking to enter the field.

Construction started in March at the college’s Donaldson Campus in a space that was previously the fire bay for the Fire and Emergency Services program. It's slated to open in the spring of 2024. Cost for the new space is about $2 million, with $1.5 million of that for construction, a college spokeswoman said.

Although Bauman did not attend Tuesday’s open house, she said she was happy to hear reports it was well attended.

“We are very optimistic about the program,” she said, adding she has received good feedback from the community. Bauman said a “strong” advisory board has been set up.

Kiesling said contractors are on track to complete construction by Oct. 15.

She said she has not heard any opposition from any private cosmetology schools in the state.

“They are located in different cities,” she said adding that Helena is not competing against another school. She did note it's been about 15 years since someone taught cosmetology in Helena.

“We’re offering an opportunity in another community that did not have one,” Kiesling said.

For more on the cosmetology program, go to bit.ly/3KBrvfs.