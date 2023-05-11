Behold the mighty huckleberry.

It’s now Montana’s official state fruit.

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 880 into law Wednesday to designate the huckleberry as the official fruit of Montana. It was a result of students at Vaughn Elementary School who pitched him on the need for bill.

Gianforte credited the students for bringing the huckleberry bill to fruition.

“Whether you like them in jam, pancakes, or picked fresh off the bush, huckleberries are a Montana staple,” he said in a news release.

The signing ceremony took place in the Vaughn Elementary School gym, with students, parents and teachers in attendance. The students on the Cascade County campus worked with Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, to bring HB 880 before the Legislature.

The fourth-grade class testified on the bill before the Montana House of Representatives, and the fifth-grade class before the state Senate.

“You might like Flathead cherries but they aren’t native to Montana. I think you definitely should sign the bill,” one fourth-grade student said, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Sheldon-Galloway, who grew up in Vaughn, celebrated the students’ efforts.

“It is an honor to have the school represented today, my alma matter, and it’s been great to see all their hard work,” Rep. Sheldon-Galloway said.

According to destinationmissoula.org, the huckleberry is a fruit native to the northwest that can be found in Montana as well as Idaho, Wyoming and Washington.

“This small berry grows on mountainous bushes and is smaller than a blueberry, and darker in color as well,” the website states. “The darker the berry the sweeter: the red berries will be tarter and the dark purples will be sweet and juicy.”

They note huckleberries are “only found in the wild and have never been cultivated. The bushes cannot be transplanted and therefore the only way to enjoy hucks is to pick them, or purchase from someone who has. For this reason, huckleberries are more expensive than other berries, but trust us when we say that it is worth it.”

It already has company in its lofty perch:

The Montana state flower is the Bitterroot, the state bird is the Western Meadowlark, the state animal is the Grizzly Bear, the state fish is the blackspotted cutthroat trout, state gemstones are sapphire and agate and the state soil is Scobey soil.

Montana is not alone in holding the huckleberry in such high esteem. Idaho adopted huckleberries as its state fruit in 2000.