Students add finishing touches to floats in Vigilante Day Parade

"Since all of us are seniors, it's nice that we get to have it at all," said student Kami Wade. "Especially since we've had so much taken from us already."

They also hope the parade will help some of the small businesses that typically participate in or sponsor the parade. They hope to bring their CHS spirit and bring joy to the community during this historic event.

The CHS students also wanted to thank Governor's Cup Director Bryan Haines, who provided them with lots of props and materials from the event.

On the Helena High School side, one group decided to feature Green Meadow County Club in their float. According to HHS senior Maddy Murgel, the group knew right away that they wanted to feature golf in some way. They settled on the country club because "it's a cool place that we wanted to model in some way," according to Murgel.

"I feel like we're really lucky that we get to do a float and keep the tradition alive," Murgel said. "We've had a lot of not being able to do stuff."

Murgel said that while it is somewhat disappointing that the float doesn't get to move, a stationary parade has its advantages. For example, it will be significantly easier to hit a golf ball into a hole on a float that is not in motion.