Striking it rich

Then things went high tech. He pulled out what a futuristic space weapon might look like and pointed it at a crystal. There was no loud “BANG!”... just a readout on an adjacent instrument which identified the stone and gave the percentages of elements in it. It was, in fact, chalcanthite, as he had foreseen, and the readout included the facts that it was 27.4% copper and 18.9% sulfur.

I have a heavy bit of ore from my folk’s mine near Elliston which assayed at 72% lead. That was done about 70 years ago. Can you imagine what that long-ago assayer would think of the Niton?!

Minerals fascinate me. I grew some rock candy one time just to convince myself that crystals could grow. It took quite a while for the tiny crystals to form and I shoved it to the back of a cupboard -- and then forgot about it. By the time I pulled it back out it was a rock-hard mass which adhered to the sides and bottom of the glass. Give it a try if you’ve never done it. You might add a little bit of blue food coloring and you’ll end up with crystals of the type being “home grown” by folks who attach healing properties to minerals. I prefer the complexity and even the flaws of natural crystals.