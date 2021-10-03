Striking it rich

I was not at all reluctant to turn in my duty weapon when law enforcement ceased to be part of my job, but I have just learned of a gun I would love to own. Unfortunately, its $5,000 price is beyond my budget, so I guess I’ll never have a Niton XRF.
I never would have seen one if I hadn’t discovered a small pile of blue crystals buried under dirt, grease, rusty nails and assorted filth in the attic of my 1939 shop. My knowledge of rocks and minerals is rudimentary.
Recalling the pretty blue azurite and green malachite which came out of my folk’s otherwise unproductive lead and silver mine when I was a kid, I speculated that these stones were azurite, although I couldn’t recall any so clear. I took a quick trip to the Mineral Museum at Montana Tech. There were minerals of every kind, and lots of azurite – an uncommonly beautiful common mineral, frequently found in the copper mines of SW Montana. My mysterious stones were just not quite right.
Luckily, everyone I encountered at Tech was friendly and helpful, and I was guided to Dr. Gammons in the Geological Engineering Department. He was able to solve the mystery. His first comment was that he suspected it was chalcanthite, and mentioned that people grow it. “Oh rats!” I thought, having already imagined an old-time miner gathering up the stones from a Montana mine like those my folks worked. Happily, my stones included other minerals, and he said they were naturally formed.
Then things went high tech. He pulled out what a futuristic space weapon might look like and pointed it at a crystal. There was no loud “BANG!”... just a readout on an adjacent instrument which identified the stone and gave the percentages of elements in it. It was, in fact, chalcanthite, as he had foreseen, and the readout included the facts that it was 27.4% copper and 18.9% sulfur.
I have a heavy bit of ore from my folk’s mine near Elliston which assayed at 72% lead. That was done about 70 years ago. Can you imagine what that long-ago assayer would think of the Niton?!
Minerals fascinate me. I grew some rock candy one time just to convince myself that crystals could grow. It took quite a while for the tiny crystals to form and I shoved it to the back of a cupboard -- and then forgot about it. By the time I pulled it back out it was a rock-hard mass which adhered to the sides and bottom of the glass. Give it a try if you’ve never done it. You might add a little bit of blue food coloring and you’ll end up with crystals of the type being “home grown” by folks who attach healing properties to minerals. I prefer the complexity and even the flaws of natural crystals.
The scientific name of my newly discovered treasure comes from the Greek: “chalko” meaning “copper” and “anthos” meaning flower. It grows, flowerlike, near the top of copper deposits where the water in the mine evaporates more quickly than the azurite crystals. They aren’t as stable as azurite, as I discovered when I took a couple of the grease -- covered stones and rinsed them off gently, brushing the dirt off with a paintbrush. The water turned a lovely green-blue and I immediately retrieved them and patted them dry.