Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue saved three stranded snowmobilers northeast of Lincoln Thursday.
Rescuers were dispatched at 6:32 p.m. to an area south of Sucker Creek near Copper Creek Road.
According to Sheriff Leo Dutton, a 60-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman stayed with the stuck snowmobiles while a 62-year-old man went looking for help. All three were sober but unprepared, he said, and they did not have any survival supplies other than a cellphone.
One of the men later told Dutton that the search and rescue team saved their lives.
“Them having a cell phone was an important piece of safety equipment, they were able to contact the 911 system before they succumbed to the environment,” Dutton said in a statement.
Dutton offered the following advice to anyone venturing into the outdoors:
- Bring a communications device, a cellphone, a satellite phone or a personal locator beacon.
- Expect the weather to change. Pack some type of warming device.
- Bring a signaling device for day and night operations to help attract the attention of a rescue party or others.
- Bring a shovel, rope or cord and small plastic tarp to provide insulation and shelter.
- Bring matches or something else to create heat. A fire is also a signaling device.
- Let someone know when you expect to return.
- Stick to your plan. If you deviate from that route, the chances of being found quickly diminish.
- Never give up hope, but don’t make that your strategy.
