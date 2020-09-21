Stories of Honor: WWII veteran Howard McKinney fought in New Guinea during 45-year career

McKinney was commissioned as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1941.

Shortly before the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Howard and Culbertson’s Lois Gustaffson were married in Fort Lewis, Washington. The couple would go on to raise two children, Dan and Linda (Cladis).

On December 19, 1942, the 163rd Infantry, 41st Division deployed from Gladstone, Australia, for Port Moresby, New Guinea. They were flown to Dobodura on Dec. 30. Along with the Australian 18th Brigade, their task was to break the Japanese stronghold -- which had been holding off the allies for seven weeks -- on the Soputa-Sananda road.

The march to Soputa introduced the G.I.s to jungle conditions. They struggled single-file along a trail that was knee deep in mud, in sauna-like heat and humidity. After wading across the Girua River, their first mission was to guard the Sananda trail, which was the only supply line to Huggens, where the rest of the battalion and regimental headquarters were dug in.

"We found the jungle and its creatures to be as nerve-racking as the enemy," McKinney recorded in his memoirs of the Battle of Sananda. "In most places the sun never reached the ground. When it wasn't raining, it was dripping from the previous shower.