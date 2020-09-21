Stories of Honor: WWII veteran Howard McKinney fought in New Guinea during 45-year career

The late Howard McKinney (1915-2003) of Helena served with Montana’s fabled 163rd Infantry Regiment in New Guinea during World War II. Among his decorations for valor was the Silver Star, which his son Dan McKinney was able to duplicate 25 years later in Vietnam.
Howard was born several miles from the North Dakota border, in Landark, Montana, which no longer exists. He went to school in nearby Culbertson, graduating in 1934. A robust 6-feet tall and 180 pounds, he starred on the football and track teams.
McKinney's bests in the half mile and high jump were both better than the state records; and he placed second at state in the 110-yard high hurdles in record time -- having never run that race before.
Scholarships were extremely rare in Montana during the Depression, but he received one from Brigham Young University. “Not bad for a Methodist,” McKinney told this reporter in a 2001 interview. During the summers, McKinney worked for the Great Northern Railroad as a signalman.
After attending BYU for two years (his dream then was to be a coach), he dropped out to work for the railway.
“In the latter part of the 1930s, I worked on the Fort Peck Dam, the Kerr Dam and the Grand Coulee Dam,” he related. “I first joined the National Guard when I was 14 years old, and went active duty in September 1940.”
McKinney was commissioned as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1941.
Shortly before the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Howard and Culbertson’s Lois Gustaffson were married in Fort Lewis, Washington. The couple would go on to raise two children, Dan and Linda (Cladis).
On December 19, 1942, the 163rd Infantry, 41st Division deployed from Gladstone, Australia, for Port Moresby, New Guinea. They were flown to Dobodura on Dec. 30. Along with the Australian 18th Brigade, their task was to break the Japanese stronghold -- which had been holding off the allies for seven weeks -- on the Soputa-Sananda road.
The march to Soputa introduced the G.I.s to jungle conditions. They struggled single-file along a trail that was knee deep in mud, in sauna-like heat and humidity. After wading across the Girua River, their first mission was to guard the Sananda trail, which was the only supply line to Huggens, where the rest of the battalion and regimental headquarters were dug in.
"We found the jungle and its creatures to be as nerve-racking as the enemy," McKinney recorded in his memoirs of the Battle of Sananda. "In most places the sun never reached the ground. When it wasn't raining, it was dripping from the previous shower.
“Each insect, bug and furry animal made its own eerie sound. The bats, snakes, rats and wild pigs maneuvered throughout the night ... and we were fair game for anything capable of stinging or biting."
For two weeks the 163rd engaged the Japanese in intense jungle combat -- machine guns, rifles and hand grenades -- claiming a conclusive victory on Jan. 22. As a platoon leader in "A" Company, Howard was involved in several firefights. Although he was never hit, in one skirmish his rifle stock was shattered by fire. Another time a round cut his rifle belt in half.
It was the Imperial Army's first loss on land. Gen. Douglas MacArthur wrote of the battle "...probably no campaign in history against a thoroughly prepared and trained Army produced such complete and decisive results with so low an expenditure of life and resources."
After additional training in Australia, the 41st Division returned to action in New Guinea and made four amphibious beach invasions at Aitape, Hollandia, Wakde and Biak.
McKinney contracted a plethora of jungle diseases (including amebic dysentery, vascillary dysentery, hookworm, jungle rot and malaria) and was shipped back home, where he recuperated in Fort Lewis for three months. Assigned limited duty, he finished the war as a training officer in California.
At war's end, McKinney helped to reorganize the Montana National Guard and commanded the state's armored regiment.
Howard and his brother operated a Case Machinery Agency and a Ford dealership back in Culbertson.
The McKinneys moved to Helena in 1963. He retired as a colonel as chief of staff with the adjutant general in 1979 after 45 years in the military. McKinney's wartime decorations include the Silver and Bronze Stars. He earned the Legion of Merit award for his peacetime service, as well.
Howard McKinney lived to the age of 87. His wife life Lois preceded him in death in 2000.
When the late Dan McKinney (1946-2017) received the Silver Star in Vietnam, they were believed to be Montana’s only father-son Silver Star combination to serve in jungle warfare.
This story first appeared in the IR in 2001.
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR.
