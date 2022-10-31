Stories of Honor: WWII veteran Bob Langenbach served with MacArthur in Tokyo

Army veteran Robert Langenbach, Ph.D., served in the Philippines during World War II and in post-war Japan under Brig. Gen. Guy Denit. Denit was the chief surgeon for the Pacific Theater of Operations, in Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s headquarters.

Langenbach’s parents were early-day Helenans Charles and Helen (Barrett) Langenbach. Charles (1889-1964), who was born in Germany, immigrated to Helena with his family as a young boy.

Helen (1894-1976) was born in Helena to Rueben and Elizabeth Barrett.

Charles was active in the grocery business, managing the Capital Commission Company, a wholesale grocery firm, and owning Fifth Avenue Grocery.

The Langebachs were the parents of two sons, Harold and Robert. Bob was born nearly a century ago, in 1924. As an infant he suffered a debilitating case of rheumatic fever, which resulted in a frail physique curtailing his athletic aspirations despite his love of sports.

“I only weighed about a 100 pounds in high school,” Langenbach, 98, related. “But it didn’t deter me from sledding in the winter. We’d go from the top of Hoback down to Sixth Avenue.”

Nor did it stop him from working in his dad’s grocery store, or serving as Helena High’s assistant basketball manager junior year, under coach Max Worthington. Worthington had been the starting guard on the storied 1929 Montana State national champion “Golden” Bobcats.

“Max Worthington was a great coach and one of the nicest gentleman I’ve ever known,” Bob recalled.

In November of 1941, Langenbach participated in a local radio program with the HHS art club, in observance of National Art Week, highlighting art in decoration.

His skill with an artist’s brush served him well in the annual Vigilante Day parades. As a sophomore, he teamed up with Jerry Eby, Frank Small and Darcy Van Dyke to earn accolades for their memorial to Will Rogers, with a large painting titled “The Great Cowboy.”

And his senior year, he earned a special prize for his solo work, “Memorial to Charles Russell.”

In February 1942, Bob was among six seniors, with Frank Hammerstrom, Tom Mahan, Benjamin Miller, Mary Alice Toman and LaVerne Traufer, admitted to the Helena Chapter of the National Honor Society.

Prior to his graduation that spring, he attended a guidance session on the opportunities of teaching, by the secretary of the Montana Education Association. Joining Bob in the seminar were senior classmates Clampitt, Mable Ossander, Ruth Gonzales, Helen Brutsch, Gloria Ligttle, Alma Wilson, Donna Polich and Rubyrose Rusek.

He graduated from HHS in 1942, and then reported for Army duty on July 6, 1943, to Fort Douglas, Utah. By this time the 19-year-old Langenbach was “bulked up” to 117 pounds.

After undergoing basic training at Camp Barkley, Texas, he was assigned to the Medical Training Battalion. He shipped overseas on June 6, 1944, (D-Day) to the General Headquarters of the Pacific, in Manilla, Philippines.

As a sergeant major, Langenbach’s duties included coordinating itineraries and arranging travel for the colonels to the different field and general hospitals, and hospital ships.

After the atomic bombs were dropped on Nagasaki and Hiroshima, he was transferred to the Chief Surgeon’s Office in Tokyo. They were stationed across the moat from the Imperial Palace in the Dai-Ichi Building.

“It was an all-marble building with an auditorium on the top floor,” Langenbach explained. Gen. MacArthur’s office was also on the top floor, and he described riding the elevator several times with the general.

Langenbach related that they couldn’t get the Japanese to help clean the building at first, because they were so afraid of the Americans.

After his honorable discharge from the Army, Langenbach returned home and used the G.I. Bill to help him attain a M.A. and a B.A. from the University of Montana.

Next came a summer teaching program at Montana State, followed by a 22-year career as a professor of information systems at San Diego State University. Langenbach performed his doctoral studies at UCLA, obtaining his doctorate in business administration in 1961.

When Dr. Langenbach first started teaching computers at San Diego State, they used punch cards and were sent to UCLA for their computer studies. The field was so new, he actually authored two of the course’s books – his expertise covering the fields of electronic data processing, punch cards and computers and accessories.

When SDSU instituted its own computer rooms, the computers took up an entire wall. Dr. Langenbach taught mainly night graduate courses. Originally his classes consisted of 95% men, most of which were businessmen. But as time went by the computers got smaller, and more women started attending.

Among his fellow professors was Ray Howard, former Helena High All-American basketball center for the 1953 state championship “Towering Tigers.”

During the 1960s, Dr. Langenbach’s expertise in sports was utilized by the coaching staff of the Aztecs football team.

“I helped Don Coryell (head coach, 1961-72), John Madden (defensive coordinator, 1964-66) and Joe Gibbs (offensive line, 1964-66), travel around the region scouting their upcoming opponents,” Bob recounted. “That was quite an experience, and especially entertaining one with Madden, since he wouldn’t fly and we drove everywhere. He was such a character.”

After retiring in 1981, Langenbach returned to his hometown. He remained a sports fan – attending hundreds of local baseball, football and basketball games with his friend Al Griffiths – until his lack of mobility begin to wane in his early 90s.

“About nine years ago, my friend Blake Zinnecker became my roommate,” related Langebach, who lives in the same house he grew up in on North Rodney Street. “Blake’s 90, but he’s been a godsend and I couldn’t get along without him.

“Ya know … I can’t walk, I can barely see and I’m hard of hearing. But other than that, I’ve got nothing to complain about. It’s been a wonderful life.”