Stories of Honor: WWII vet and centenarian Charlotte Sanddal served as Naval aviation machinist mate

Charlotte Sanddal, a World War II veteran who served as a U.S. Navy aviation machinist mate, recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

A century ago, just two years after women earned the right to vote in 1920, the U.S. Supreme Courts rebuffed Leser vs. Garnett, a challenge to strike down the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

Also, the USS Langley was commissioned as the first Navy Aircraft Carrier, with pilot Lt. Virgil Griffin launching the first plane from her deck.

On the sporting scene, the New York Giants won the World Series over crosstown New York Yankees; and three MLB players batted over .400 – George Sisler (.420), Ty Cobb (.401) and Rogers Hornsby (.401).

Jack Dempsey was the heavyweight champion of the world, while Morvich won the Kentucky Derby and Jimmy Murphy captured the Indianapolis 500 at an average speed of 94.5 mph. The Cadets garnered the 1922 Army-Navy football game, 17-14.

In the swimming pool, 18-year old Johnny Weissmuller – future Olympic champion and movie star of Tarzan fame – broke Duke Kahanamoku’s world record in the 100-meter freestyle.

Noteworthy deaths in 1922 included baseball Hall of Famer Cap Anson, singer/actress Lillian Russell and telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell.

Among the more famous people born 100 years ago, were George McGovern, World War II pilot and presidential candidate; actresses Judy Garland, Dorothy Dandridge and Ava Gardner; world boxing champion Jake LaMotta; comedian Redd Fox; trumpeter Al Hirt; and Jack Kerouac, beatnik founder.

Oh, and our own WWII vet and world record swimming champion, Charlotte Sanddal.

Charlotte Jean Ewer was born in Chicago. Her father was a World War I veteran, serving in the stateside with the Army in 1917-18. She graduated from Carl Churz High School in 1939, before attending Wilbur Wright Junior College for two years.

After the outbreak of WWII, Charlotte joined the Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service) in December of 1942.

“Women had to be 20 years old to join, but my mother still needed to sign for me,” she noted, with a smile. Iowa State Teacher’s College (later known as Northern Iowa University) in Cedar Falls served as the WAVES boot camp.

“It was mainly an introduction into the Navy,” she related. “After completing the aptitude test, I was assigned to the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Norman, Oklahoma.”

According to the Oklahoma Naval Air History web site, NATTC Norman was the largest technical training center in Naval Air Technical Training Command during World War II.

“NATTC was commissioned in September, 1942 when facilities of three West Coast schools were consolidated to form the technical training center,” http://www.oklahomanavalairhistory.com/nattc.php states.

Charlotte studied aviation maintenance for 12 weeks, graduating as an Aviation Machinist Mate Seaman. She was then assigned to the Naval Air Station, which was located on the other side of town, where she served for the next 3½ years.

The WAVES and a few sailors maintained the Boeing Model 75 US Navy N2S-3 Stearman bi-plane (Navy variant of PT-17), also referred to as Kaydet.

“The air station opened in 1942 as the navy sought to expand its training capacity during World War II,” according to Wikipedia. “It was co-located at University of Oklahoma Westheimer Airport.”

In 1944, the station fielded a football team called the “Zoomers.”

Among Charlotte’s highlights while there was the “Swim-To-Tokyo” program in 1944. An injured Naval officer was rehabbing, and the doctor’s suggested that swimming might be the best exercise for his recovery.

Charlotte was among a large group participating in the program, which took place at the local YMCA pool. Each mile swam was the equivalent of 500 miles, on the journey from Oklahoma to Japan. They started out with a half-mile daily swim, increasing the distance by half-mile increments, until they reached two-miles a day.

It took about four weeks to complete the mythical 6,310-mile trip, which totaled 12½-miles in reality. Only five completed the entire journey, three women – including Charlotte and an Olympic swimmer – and two men.

And although she’s sure that she “finished last” among those five, her proclivity in the water resurfaced five decades later.

Another memorable occurrence was when a tornado struck the area in April 1945, causing a base-wide power outage, just before they learned of President Franklin Roosevelt’s death.

“We all got a three-day leave,” recounted Charlotte, who was discharged in October 1945. She met her future husband, James Sanddal while they were both serving at Norman. James was a four-year Navy man, having served on a destroyer tender at Okinawa at war’s end.

After the Navy, Charlotte went to college, earning a master’s degree in social work. The Sanddals came to Montana in 1960, when James was hired as the director of the Training School in Boulder. They adopted four children, while Charlotte worked for the state of Montana (DPHHS) in nursing homes. She retired at the age of 72, and took up swimming at the urging of her friend, Flora Wong.

Sanddal went on the capture dozens of age-group world records, and even more world championships. Her senior competitions have taken her around the globe, competing in places like Calgary, Edmonton and Montreal, Canada; Torina, Italy; Christ Church and Aukland, New Zealand; and Sidney, Australia.

In 2017, she was inducted in to the Helena Sports Hall of Fame.

This past Aug. 13, Sanddal was vetted with a 100th birthday parade on the walking mall, by friends, relatives, neighbors, coaches and the American Legion. The party culminated with a brief ceremony at Anchor Park by the public library.

She rode in the back seat of a convertible (although she normally still drives herself) while Flora Wong sat up front with chauffeur/neighbor John Zavalney.

“I owe everything to Flora,” Charlotte said, “She’s the one that got me into swimming.” And when yours truly teased her about her youthful sounding voice, she responded, “I’m very lucky.”