On December 7, 1941, Albert R. Harp, was living in Wibaux where he was operating a coal mine with his brother. His first wife was terminally ill with leukemia and passed away in April 1942. Two months later Harp enlisted in the Army and was sent to Cavalry School at Fort Riley, Kansas, where he completed his basic training, before receiving advanced training at Ft. Brown, Texas. All of which was on horseback.

Harp was assigned to the 7th U.S. Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, at Ft. Bliss, Texas, where his duties included horseback patrols of the Mexican border. That December he returned to Ft. Riley to attend officer candidate school. Upon graduation in March 1943, Harp was assigned to Troop H, 7th Cavalry as a 2nd Lieutenant platoon leader, and was later promoted to its Troop Commander.

In February 1943, the 1st Cav had been “dismounted” and a training program began to convert the cavalrymen to foot soldiers. In June 1943, the 7th departed Ft. Bliss to Australia for additional training, followed by engagement in the Pacific Theatre of Operations (ETO), where they fought in the Admiralty Islands, New Guinea, Leyte and Luzon Campaigns.

“Like so many veterans, Dad never talked about the war except for humorous things like having a bottle of his whiskey confiscated for a visit from General MacArthur,” related his son, Duane Harp, in a recent email from his Helena home. “Or when a fellow very tall officer dove into too small of a foxhole where he was able to cover his head but his buttocks were totally exposed.

“Or on Luzon when his convoy got lost at night in Japanese territory and it was joined by some Japanese trucks, both sides thinking the other trucks were theirs.”

Albert Harp was born in Spooner, Wisconsin, in 1909. He attended high school in Beach, North Dakota, where he first met his future wife, Luceile Morris. Aver his graduation from Beach High in 1927, Harp joined his older brother William Harp – who had served with the 2nd Cavalry in France during World War I – in Wibaux, where the two men worked a small coal mine together for over 10 years, until Albert enlisted in June 1942.

After his mother’s passing, Duane – who retired as a Helena District Ranger from the Helena National Forest in 2011 – and his siblings found letters written to her from Albert which revealed many of his war experiences as well as his romantic proclivities.

“Mom and Dad went to high school together, but never dated,” Duane recounted. “In June 1944, Mom, who was a nurse anesthetist in Spokane, received the first of many letters from him; and over the course of those letters they fell in love.”

In addition to descriptions of some of his combat experiences, along with the difficulties of life in the jungle, Albert told of the beauty of the Pacific Islands and gave details about the lives of their inhabitants. Only occasionally did he mention some of the horrors he had witnessed, his son recalled.

“I learned that he came close to death on at least three occasions,” Duane wrote. “In total he made four amphibious landings and in one he nearly drowned when the landing craft operator stopped short of the beach, dropped the gate, put it in reverse and threw him into eight feet of water with his full combat gear and a box of mortar shells on his back.”

Albert thought he was going to drown, but one of his men was able to save him. He joked that his “near drowning at least took my mind off the bullets that were whizzing by.”

Another time, the top of his ear was nicked by a sniper’s bullet, and Lt. Harp also experienced a Japanese knee mortar shell landed on his foot, but it was a dud and didn’t explode. In one letter he said he hadn’t been able to write because his jeep had been hit by a shell and all his writing materials were in it.

Albert wrote of a Banzai attack and of night bombings and strafing by “Washing Machine Charlie” aircraft, as well, not necessarily to cause damage but to keep the soldiers awake and sleep deprived.

On May 22, 1945, the odds caught up with him and he was shot in the leg. At the time he was also suffering from amoebic dysentery, malaria and jungle rot and Albert would be in and out of hospitals for the next seven months. During his time in the hospital on Luzon he wrote of the pending invasion of Japan and the 7th being scheduled to be first on shore, and the consequences to his men and him.

When the Pacific War ended on September 2, 1945, Albert thought he would be sent home on 45 day leave and wed Luceile, but the Army had other plans and sent him to the Tropical Disease Center in North Carolina. He was granted a short leave from the hospital and on October 30, 1945, they married, but after only five days together he returned to North Carolina for two more months of treatments. He finally reunited with her on Christmas Eve.

The couple had three sons in short succession -- Ralph, Duane and Eugene – and remained married for 38 years.

“Like so many returning veterans, finding a job was difficult and the only one my father, who had led fifty to one hundred men in combat, could find was washing locomotive engines for the Great Northern in Spokane,” the younger Harp recounted. “He considered reenlisting, but instead continued in the Army Reserve and after 20 years of service he retired with the rank of Major.”

He eventually found employment with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and his 30-year career included assignments in Washington, Minnesota and California.

Albert Harp passed away in 1983 at the age of 74, in Anaheim, California.

“In spite of all that he experienced in the Pacific, my Dad cherished his time with the 7th Cavalry and always considered himself to be a horse soldier,” wrote Duane, who has resided in Helena for 24 years. “His military decorations include World War Two Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with four Bronze Stars, Philippine Liberation Medal with one Bronze Star, American Theater Ribbon and the Purple Heart.”