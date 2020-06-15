Stories of Honor: WWII B-29 bomber pilot Stanley Black earned Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal

Black was posthumously promoted to the rank of captain, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with an oak leaf cluster representing a second award of the Air Medal, and the Purple Heart.

His Flying Cross for the ship-righting barrel rolls read “Through superior airmanship, resourcefulness and extraordinary professional ability, Lt. Black saved his crew and aircraft from certain destruction, thereby reflecting great credit on himself and the Army air forces.”

The Air Medal awards stated that his meritorious achievements were flown “without fighter escort under rapidly changing and oftentimes adverse weather conditions.” The flights were also subjected to enemy anti-aircraft fire and fighter opposition.

Black’s daughter said that her mother remarried when she was 6 to David Powell Choate.

"We left Helena and moved to Sidney in 1950," Bride wrote. "About 10 years ago, I was contacted by an elderly gentleman named Ben Nicks. He flew with my father and had gone to significant effort to track me down.

“We have kept in touch since then. Ben is now 100 years old now but still sharp enough to email jokes. He first introduced me to my father.”