Stories of Honor: Vietnam War nurse Diane Carlson Evans publishes book

Diane Carlson Evans, a Vietnam nurse whose brainchild was the Vietnam Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C., is noted for her perseverance. Carlson Evans went through a decade-long struggle, with plenty of resistance but also lots of help, to get the memorial at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, completed in 1993.
Now, 27-years later, she is, among other things, thanking all those she worked with on the project, via her book, “Healing Wounds, A Vietnam War combat nurse’s 10-year fight to win women a place of honor in Washington, D.C.”
“For years, I have wanted an opportunity to be able to say ‘thank you’ to those who helped me live up to the song which describes my life: ‘Gonna Stand My Ground, and I Won’t Back Down’ by Tom Petty,” Carlson Evans wrote in a Jan. 10 email. “There’s a price we pay for standing our ground. But at the end of the day, it is worth it.
“After 50 years since returning from Vietnam, I have told my story. Thank you for standing with me and helping to share that story.”
Bob Welch co-authored the book, which goes on sale Tuesday, May 26.
Diane Carlson was raised on a dairy farm in Minnesota. After graduating high school in Buffalo, Minnesota, in 1964, she attended the Army Student Nurse program in Minneapolis. Carlson then volunteered to serve as a combat nurse in Vietnam, from 1968-69.
Just out of college and 21 years of age, her first assignment was the (burn unit) 36th Evacuation Hospital in Vung Tau, right on the South China Sea beach.
“I didn’t feel the war there as much as I did when I was transferred up north, to Pleiku, in the central highlands jungle near the Cambodian border,” she recounted. “I was with Two Corps supporting the 4th Infantry Division, in the 71st Evacuation Hospital. The war was very different there. The 4th Infantry had something like a 75 percent casualty rate.”
First Lt. Carlson was head nurse in the post-surgical unit. The patients were on respirators, blood transfusions and chest tubes, and it “was very hard to see so many young men” with such horrific wounds. They had to deal with patients dying, in addition to having to set aside dying patients in order to save the most salvageable ones.
Pleiku was only about a 10-20 minute helicopter ride from the field of action, and they came under attack many times.
“We got to know the difference between the outgoing artillery and the incoming rockets and mortars that would fly in and hit our hospital, sending shrapnel everywhere,” Carlson related.
After her tour in Vietnam, Diane went on to complete a total of six years in the Army Nurse Corps, attaining the rank of captain.
In 1984, Carlson Evans co-founded the Vietnam Women's Memorial Project. It took seven years of testimony before three federal commissions and two congressional bills, for Evans and her supporters to garner permission for the memorial, honoring the 11,000 military women who served in Vietnam and the 265,000 who served around the world during the Vietnam era.
With the help of thousands of volunteers – plus the public support of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion – and the corporation which underwrote the project, funds were raised to complete the effort.
The Vietnam Women's Memorial was dedicated on Nov. 11, 1993, with remarks from then Vice President and Vietnam veteran Al Gore. Sculptor Glenna Goodacre’s 7-foot bronze statue – featuring three women and a wounded soldier – stands on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Since then, as founder and president of the Vietnam Women's Memorial Foundation, Carlson Evans speaks nationally about the experience of women in wartime. With husband Dr. Mike Evans (also a veteran), she parented four children, and came to Helena about 20 years ago.
Among her accolades are honorary degrees, doctor of humane letters, from Haverford College (Pennsylvania), Sacred Heart University (Fairfield, Connecticut), and Carroll College; the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs "Advocate of the Year" Award; the "Outstanding Civic Achievement Award" by the USO, Washington, D.C.; and the "Vietnam Veteran of the Year" award from the Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans of America.
Carlson Evans has also been awarded the "Woman Agent of Change’ by the AAUW (American Association of University Women); the "Woman of the Year, Jesse Bernard Award" Center for women’s Policy Studies, Washington, D.C.; the BRAVO (Brotherhood of all Veterans Organization’s "National Special Service Award”; “Veteran of the Year Award" by VIETNOW; and VFW’s “Gold Medal of Merit.”
She has earned New York City’s Lillian D. Wald "Spirit of Nursing" Award, as well, in addition to the Montana Amnesty International Human Rights award. In 2018, she was awarded the American Legion’s Patriot Award.
Regarding Carlson Evans’ long battle for the nurses’ memorial, the amazon.com website states, that the wounded soldiers who survived Vietnam proved to be there for their sisters-in-arms, by joining their fight in combatting unforeseen bureaucratic obstacles and facing mean-spirited opposition.
“Her impassioned story of serving in Vietnam is a crucial backstory to her fight to honor the women she served beside,” amazon recounts. “She details the gritty and high-intensity experience of being a nurse in the midst of combat and becomes an unlikely hero who ultimately serves her country again as a formidable force in her daunting quest for honor and justice.”
Carlson Evans had numerous book signings scheduled – in Kentucky, Colorado, Minnesota, Washington D.C., and Montana – before all were canceled through September, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are more important considerations right now, my heart goes out to those who are suffering physically and/or economically,” said Carlson Evans, who is doing an interview with New York Public Radio on Tuesday’s release date. “Mine is just a book.”
“Healing Wounds” may be purchased at Montana Book Company, or visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/1682619125.
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at (406) 594-2878 or email curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.