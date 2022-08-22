Stories of Honor: Vietnam veteran Juan Garza earned Purple Heart in An Hoa Valley

By the night of March 17, 1969, Juan Garza’s Marine outfit had been battling the People’s Army of Vietnam (PAVN) in the An Hoa Valley for two months.

“It was about 9:30 p.m., we had been in this area for about three days,” Garza wrote in his 1987 military bio. “A radioman and rifleman went out about 25 yards in front of us.”

Fire team leader Garza, from Fairview, Montana, and Terry “The Kid” Taylor, peered into the pitch blackness from their foxhole, straining to hear the slightest noise. Taylor whispered nervously, “Garza, it seems that every time they do something good for us, something goes wrong.”

Juan answered simply, “Yes Kid,” aware that the meatloaf, mashed potatoes and corn, flown in earlier that evening, was their second hot meal in eight weeks in the bush.

“At 10 p.m. exactly, the radioman and rifleman came running back to our position yelling, ‘Don’t shoot!’” recounted Garza. “They said that there were (enemy) up the (ying-yang) out there.”

What happened in the next few moments culminated Garza’s combat service. And although the results of the exploding mortar remain his worst physical maladies, they're just some of the many emotional scars he still carries with him almost daily, 53 years later.

Juan Garza grew up on a farm in northeastern Montana. Good with his fists, he was a member of Fairview’s boxing team. One of Juan’s uncles served as a medic in World War II, and at just 19, he was killed at the Battle of the Bulge.

His two older brothers served in the Army as well; Emilio was stationed in Germany, while Troy was with the 69th Engineer Battalion in the Mekong Delta. “Three months after my graduation from Fairview High, I enlisted in the Marines, September 1967,” Juan, 73, told this reporter during a visit in his Helena home recently, “because I didn’t want someone else to take my place.”

In November 1968, he boarded a C-130 transport plane for Vietnam. At Da Nang’s First Marine Headquarters, Garza was assigned to India Company, 1st Marine Division, 3/26 (3rd Battalion, 26th Marines).

On New Year’s Day 1969, two days after his 20th birthday, they were helicoptered to the USS Tripoli, a chopper carrier. “While we were sleeping on the hanger deck, the medical personnel were stepping over us carrying dead marines in green bags,” he wrote.

Next, they were ordered on a 20-day mission, Operation Common Taylor, in an area called Arizona Territory in the Quang Nam province, 10 miles south of Da Nang. Their sister companies Charlie and Lima went into action first, with Charlie Company walking into a minefield.

“I was the third fire team leader in our squad,” Garza related. “The men under me were “Moz” Mozor, from Chicago, and ‘Park’ Parker, from Indiana. I can’t remember the Marine’s name from Oregon, but we called him Tingo Bell.

“Joe Chapburn was from Philadelphia, we called him Chappe, and Terry ‘Kid’ Taylor, the youngest in our platoon at 18, was from Yorktown, Pennsylvania. I, being of Mexican descent, was nicknamed Boing-Boing for Mexican jumping beans.”

Their first action in the An Hoa Valley took place after a week in country. As they settled in for the evening, the VC “sprayed the area with small arms fire,” killing one of the guys that came into the bush with Garza.

Two ambush teams set up at the treeline that night under a full moon. “It was about 3 a.m. when all hell broke loose,” he wrote. “About 10 Viet Cong were walking by us and we opened fire. It happened so quickly that the next thing we saw were dead bodies about six feet in front of us.”

Garza stated they had four platoons, the first, second and third took turns walking the line (up front), while the rest of the company followed in columns, and the fourth platoon was mortars. The Marines were pushing 18-hour days, getting just six hours of sleep, and sustaining heavy casualties.

“One night my platoon sergeant, SST Ira Franklin, told me that he had seven days left in Vietnam,” recalled Garza. “He showed me a picture of his wife and daughter. The next day we got hit by incoming mortar and he was killed.”

After about a month in country, they spent five days on a firebase hill. “We just guarded the perimeter, and at night each platoon had to send a fire team out on an ambush.”

Another time the PAVN opened fire inside their perimeter. It was raining, and Juan remembers stumbling over dead bodies and the smell blood. They were now on their 40th day in the bush with no relief, everyone’s hair was getting pretty long, and the Jarheads were wondering what happened with their “20-day mission.”

On about their 50th day in the bush, their platoon took part in a firefight involving a controversial order while walking the line. The Marines' ensuing casualties included seven killed and 10 wounded. Among the dead was their squad leader (who had argued in favor of his men) from an AK-47 round to the chest, and their corpsman.

As Navy Corpsman McDonald, whom Juan called one of the bravest men he’s ever met, lay dying under the hut, Garza watched him gasping for air. “Then his chest stopped rising, he was dead. He had been a very close friend of mine. I couldn’t break down because I was so pissed at everything.”

Then came the night of St. Patrick’s Day, 1969, their 60th day in the jungle. Park and Tingo Bell were sharing a foxhole, The Kid and Chappe shared the other hole. “Boing-Boing” Garza had his men lie low and took the first watch.

As he returned to the hole with Chapman and Taylor, the mortar platoon began firing in front of their position. “I knelt down next to (them), I had my hand on the Kid’s back,” he recounted. “I asked him if he could see anything and the next thing I remember, I was lying flat on my back.”

During the hostile fire, the next round landed directly in their foxhole. The Kid was killed instantly, and Chappe lay in the hole calling out, “Garza, help me.” He couldn’t move, answering, “I can’t.”

The corpsman ran up and tilted his head so that he wouldn’t choke on his own blood. His right leg was “hanging on by the muscles” and his left leg was broken. His jaw was shattered, most of his lower teeth were knocked out and his tongue had a deep slice in it.

“I heard Chappe gurgling in his blood. He didn’t believe in God, but his last words were, ‘God, help me!’ I prayed that his soul would go to heaven,” Garza recalled.

They put splints on his legs and packed gauze in his leg wounds and in his jaw. The machine gun sergeant knelt next to him: “Boing-Boing, you’re going home. You got your million-dollar wound.”

When they wheeled him into the Da Nang hospital’s operating room, he heard a doctor say, “This one ain’t gonna make it.” But his next memory was coming to the following day in the hospital, surrounded by shrieks of pain.

Still under sedation and the previous day’s happenings a blur, he asked the colonel how Chappe and the Kid were doing. When told they were dead, Juan broke down crying. The dam holding in all the pent-up emotions finally broke, and he couldn’t stop crying.

Next came two weeks in the hospital at Yokohama, Japan. Down to just 95 pounds from a muscular 150, he convalesced for four months at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital, California, and received his discharge from the Marines on Dec. 31, 1969.

Garza came to Helena in 1973. His most glaring physical maladies consist of a baseball-sized hole in his right calf; a heel-lift on that same leg, which is 1 ½ inches shorter than the other. Since he can’t bend his knee, he has to turn around and walk down stairs backward.

He was exposed to napalm and Agent Orange.

Garza has battled with PTSD for over five decades, having undergone eight weeks of intense counseling at the Sheridan V.A. Center in Wyoming in 1987. But he’s managed to overcome a plethora of obstacles and has been a longtime stable family man, being the father of two sons from his first marriage, and two grown daughters with his current wife, Cindy.

During our interviews, Juan became emotional more than once, revisiting the horrific memories and painful losses of his buddies who didn’t come back from the war. But there were also times when he could laugh.

Like during the story of how he got his nickname Boing-Boing, when a radioman from Indiana handed him “mail from Crap Creek, Montana,” which contained a bean attached to a spring; or the time he was lobbing grenades at a VC nest 30 yards away. One bounced off a tree and rolled back toward them, and he covered up as dirt from the explosion pelted his helmet.

To Garza, among the saddest memories of Vietnam are those of the children.

“The villages … were just old men, women, and children,” he wrote in 1987. “I remember pulling the crying children away from their fathers or loved ones” that were old enough to be VC or NVA regulars, as they led them away blindfolded for interrogation. “I can still feel their little hands on me.”