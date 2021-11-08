Stories of Honor: Vietnam veteran Eric Feaver served as a combat medic

Although he was a conscientious objector, Helena's Eric Feaver nonetheless found a way to serve his country, as a medic with the Army's 3rd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, during the Vietnam War.

Feaver, who was recently elected to the Helena City Commission, graduated from Norman High, Norman, Oklahoma, in 1963. Among his sports were sandlot baseball and softball, and high school tennis and basketball.

From 1963-67, he obtained a BA at the University of Oklahoma, preceding a year at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, in Washington, D.C. Feaver was then drafted as a conscientious objector and served as an unarmed “combat” medic in Vietnam from March 1969 to March 1970.

His older brother, Doug, was an Army intelligence officer, mostly spying over the Berlin Wall.

After boot camp, he went through advanced individual training (AIT) at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

Feaver began his tour of duty at Landing Zone (LZ) Oasis, Company D, 4th Medical Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, II Corps, in the vicinity of Chu Pa Mountain, Central Highlands, South Vietnam.

“LZ Oasis was a firebase bristling with artillery ranging from 105mm to 8-inch cannons,” Feaver, 76, wrote in 2020 regarding his Vietnam memories, “close to the Ho Chi Minh Trail.”

Its purpose was to “pound the hell” out of the North Vietnamese Army (NVA), along with the surrounding landscape.

According to Wikipedia, on May 11, 1969, the base was attacked by an estimated 600 People's Army of Vietnam troops, resulting in 11 U.S. and approximately 100 PAVN killed and American GIs captured.

Feaver recounted how numerous sappers (Communist elite combat engineers) had penetrated Oasis' perimeter wire, and how they suffered a number of wounded during the battle. It took “all” of the outfit's available firepower to repel the assault.

Regarding the three captured American GIs, for years he assumed their “listening posts” had been dragged off into the jungle and killed.

“But scrolling the Net (later) ... I learned that all three had become prisoners of war and were later repatriated,” related Feaver, who described himself as a typical combat medic.

“I was your basic 91 Bravo medic fresh out of AIT. Stop the bleeding, clear the airway and treat for shock. And I learned how to suture flesh wounds.”

One of his first causalities was a wounded, captured NVA officer. Army intelligence personnel, including a language interpreter, crowded around his gurney certain he had valuable information, but nothing came of it.

When not tending to the sick and wounded, Feaver served as the company clerk.

“As clerk, I never saw a typewriter,” he said. “I kept track of company records by hand, including the number of casualties and malaria victims received and treated ... and I was in charge of pharmaceuticals.”

Feaver was primarily transported by way of a Huey helicopter, in and out of his duty area. Although confined mainly to LZ Oasis, he did venture out several times in a Medcapsdetail to provide health care to nearby villages.

And he pulled perimeter patrols, consisting of 5-7 infantrymen, including an experienced squad leader, a radio telephone operator, and an unarmed medic – himself.

“We beat the bush a few days and nights around the LZ a handful of clicks away,” he said.

On one of those patrols they camped close by a local village, when the village militia “Ruff-Puffs” opened up on them with 60-caliber and M-16 fire.

“We grabbed the ground and frantically radioed the LZ to demand the fusillade stop,” Feaver said. “It was a close call, no one was hurt. But it could've ended differently.”

According Wikipedia, the Ruff-Puffs were a combination of the South Vietnamese Regional Forces and the Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN), and accounted for 30% of casualties inflicted upon VC/PAVN throughout the entire war.

Each of those patrols was an “adrenaline-pumping event,” and despite his unarmed status, Feaver shared nighttime sentinel duty. “I don’t remember sleeping much anyway during these patrols,” he recalled.

Throughout his stint at LZ Oasis, the enemy would periodically harass them with mortars and rockets, generally at night. The Americans responded with whatever seemed appropriate, as in their own mortars and “spooky gunships” raining down a constant stream of red tracer bullets on the nearby terrain.

Toward the end of Feaver's Oasis assignment, they underwent a much smaller assault than they suffered Mother's Day, that provoked the only napalm strike he remembers.

“While our perimeter laid down heavy machine gun and 40 mm Duster fire,” he related, “a couple of Phantom Jets low-leveled directly over the top of our LZ and dropped their jellied gas bombs into a nearby dense jungle ravine and along the opposite ridgeline.”

Feaver said a certain segment of the studio version of Country Joe and the Fish's “I Feel Like I'm Fixing to Die,” while turning the volume all the way up, might give a brief idea what it sounded like. Hence, enemy assault over.

When President Nixon announced his “secret plan” to end the war, the 4th Infantry began its slow, sporadic withdrawal from Southeast Asia, abandoning LZ Oasis in the fall of 1969.

With fewer than six months in country, Feaver's orders were to complete his tour in country, and he received one temporary duty assignment (TDY) after another.

“Not long before I left LZ Oasis, I spent about two weeks at Plei Djereng," he recounted. “I don’t recall another medic, it was so busy. I camped out under a 105 that free-fired all night, and began to wonder if I'd ever hear again.”

Feaver wrote about the time he flew out of Plei Djereng to the “Punchbowl,” an ugly raw scrape of temporary LZ dirt rimmed by mountain jungle. When the enemy occupied positions in the high ground above and began shooting down, it elicited a response from the Americans in the form of 1,000-pound bombs.

“There's no way to describe the oxygen-sucking, earth-shaking, sheet-lightning-flash, concussion-pounding of a B-52 strike at night surrounded by mountains,” he said.

While still at Plei Djereng, he once called in for more morphine syrettes. But the Huey making the delivery couldn't land because the site was “hot,” so Feaver had to catch the package of 24 syrettes as they swooped down amid hostile fire, pitched it out the door, and sped away out of range.

“I wonder if the same enemy gunners were at work when we took a few rounds as well in my late-night chopper ride out of Plei Djereng,” he wrote.

After Plei Djereng, Feaver received orders to join a convoy to Ban Me Thuot, where he served out the remainder of his tour.

Upon returning stateside, Feaver attended the University of Maryland, obtaining his master's degree in American history in 1975. Next came a stint at Carroll College for teacher preparation. He began his career in education as a Helena Junior High teacher, followed by president of the Montana Education Association and then as president of the merged MEA/MFT.

Feaver and his wife Ellen raised their daughters Amity and Ashley in the capital city, and have lived here now for 46 years. Eric took up competitive distance and trail running here in the late 1970s, and is still going strong.

He started working on his book “War Story, From Vietnam to Montana” 13 months ago.

“I wrote and rewrote through March, and then put it on hold for the (City Commission) campaign in April,” he recently texted. “The (nearly) final draft is at the publisher for review, and I hope we can wrap it up by the end of the year.”

Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0