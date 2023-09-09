Helena’s Thomas Booth served two tours in Vietnam, in 1965-66 and 1969-70, with the 101st Airborne.

During his second tour, at the age of 37 and the father of nine, he garnered a coveted Bronze Star.

“Master Sergeant Thomas E. Booth distinguished himself by exceptionally meritorious service in connection with military operations against an armed hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam during the period 2 October 1969 to 1 October 1970,” according to Booth’s Bronze Star Medal certificate, “while serving as the maintenance noncommissioned officer, office of the assistant chief of staff, G-4, Headquarters, I Field Force Vietnam.

“Sergeant Booth made numerous visits to combat and logistical units to observe and to provide technical assistance to these units in their field positions. Through application of his technical knowledge and characteristic he always accomplished assigned missions in an outstanding manner.”

The document describes how the 5-foot-5 ½, 160-pound paratrooper “assisted units in improving their material readiness posture” through expediting the flow of critical repair parts and keeping them current with the latest maintenance directives.

“Master Sergeant Thomas E. Booth’s professional competence, unfailing loyalty, exceptional devotion to duty and outstanding achievements were in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his organization, and the United States Army,” the certificate concludes.

Booth, now 91 ½ years of age, wound up spending a total of 46 years with the military – 24 active duty and 22 in the Reserves. Stories of Honor recently visited his home in the Birdseye area for an interview.

Tom Booth was born in East Rainelle, West Virginia, in 1932. Subjected to an adverse childhood, he enlisted in the U.S. Army 2 years younger than the legal age.

“My brother Frank had served in World War II with the 38th Cyclone Division, and was wounded in the Philippines,” Booth related with his slight Southern drawl, “and for the rest of his life one leg was shorter than the other. I thought if I joined maybe I could get even (for his injuries), even though the war was over.”

Booth enlisted in the Army at just 15 years, 11 months old, with his older sister Genny as his acting guardian, at Fort Hays, Ohio, in February 1947.

“No I didn’t lie about my age,” he explained. “My sister did. She’s the one that signed for me.”

He turned 16 the next month while attending basic training in Fort Bragg. He first served in Puerto Rico, until 1949, when he was transferred to Tooele Army Depot, Utah, where he met his future wife, Fern Okey.

Next he went to the Panama Canal Zone, in 1950. In 1951, Fern and Tom were married in Panama, and honeymooned at the El Viaya Resort on the Isthmus of Panama.

While in Panama, they lived on the other side of the Canal and had to cross over for shopping and work. “One night we’re driving through a portion of the jungle in our convertible with the top down,” Booth wrote in his memoirs. “All of a sudden a black panther jumped off the hillside, landed on our hood and bounded over to the other side of the road.”

After a stint at Camp Roberts, Louisiana, he served at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, in 1953. He then signed up for the paratroopers and took jump school at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and later with the 11th Airborne.

Then came stints at Germany and Lebanon, and back to Fort Campbell, before his first tour in Vietnam, in July 1965 for 13 months.

With the 101st Airborne, they arrived at Cam Rahn Bay and he was assigned to the First Field Forces in Nah Trang.

Among his many “close calls” was the time he was leading a patrol through the jungle, and having to make a decision on whether to take a shortcut. “A voice came into my mind that said, ‘Do not go through there,’” he wrote.

When he told his troops they needed to avoid that route, they tried to talk him out of it, but he stuck to his guns. It was learned later that the trail was booby trapped.

Next came Fort Bragg and Germany, before his second tour in Vietnam.

“One day in 1969, Captain Pretty flew me out to check on a fire base,” Booth wrote, “and right after he dropped me off there the enemy opened fire on the base. Well then the captain just flew off and left me stranded there.

“I took cover under an armored personnel carrier, and was stuck there all night, through non-stop firing and shrapnel bouncing off the vehicle. When the captain returned the next day and picked me, and I asked why he left me, he said he didn’t want his copter to be blown up.”

Another time Booth was supposed to go on a flight with Capt. Pretty, but his company commander told him “not to because the general needed a graph made for a meeting that day, which had never happened before,” he related. So while Pretty was out flying, his chopper was shot down and he was killed.

Mrs. Booth told about the time she was watching the news on the war from home, when she recognized her husband’s unit.

“I knew which outfit was his, and they were showing how the soldiers were out on a mission, and had been surrounded in an open field. They were being fired on from every angle and sustained devastating casualties,” Fern said. “Well I was just worried sick about Tom until I learned later that he actually missed the mission – he had contracted malaria and stayed back at the base having passed out with a raging fever.”

One time while out on patrol, a sniper opened fire on them from behind a stand of trees, until a fellow soldier “with a big gun … blew the shrubs and trees clear out” of the area. Another time, jumping out of a plane behind Lt. Davis, Booth landed on top of the other parachute. “We were able to get down but he broke a couple ribs,” Tom recounted.

After returning stateside, he served at Fort Lewis, Washington, and Tooele, Utah, where he retired in 1971 after 24 years of active duty. He then went to work for General Motors, and joined the Army Reserves at Fort Douglas, Utah.

Next, Tom and Fern moved to Helena, where he served as an instructor with Fort Harrison’s maintenance and assistance team. He then went to the Reserve building on Euclid Avenue. At first he assisted with paperwork, before becoming involved with M-1 Tanks.

Booth retired in 1994, after 22 years of helping with the Guards, at the rank of first sergeant (E8), having spent a combined total of 46 years with the armed forces.

Thomas and Fern are celebrating their 72nd anniversary this month. In addition to their nine children, they have 31 grandchildren, 85 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

At 91 ½, Tom Booth is still as tough as a cobb. In a segment of his memoirs titled “But…I Survived,” he writes about surviving combat duty and exposure to Agent Orange; along with several motorcycle wrecks, being struck by lightning and a near-drowning off of Louisiana’s Pontchartrain Beach. He’s had numerous broken bones, two back surgeries and two open heart surgeries.

But he’s also lived on four continents. He’s deep-sea fished in the Gulf of Mexico, and hiked the mountains and fished the rivers and lakes of places like West Virginia, Panama, Germany, Utah, Alaska and Montana.

“I’ve had a very interesting and full life, and have been very blessed,” he said. “But the best part was when I married the most beautiful girl I’ve ever met – Fern Ockey.”