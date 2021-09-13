Stories of Honor: Vietnam vet Dal Smilie served at Long Binh Junction

“There was an epidemic of spinal meningitis going through many of the military boot camps at the time, and when the medic warned us to take it easy, I thought to myself, 'tell that to the D.I.'”

Smilie described how quite a few guys had gone to ROTC or OCS to better control their future service, and he was encouraged to do the same. But that also meant signing up for more time and that didn’t appeal to him.

Upon basic training he was among several in his company that were sent across the post for infantry training, with “almost all” of those graduates guaranteed a free ticket to Vietnam.

In early October of 1971, Smilie boarded a “stretch” DC-9 contracted from Flying Tiger Airlines with seats reconfigured to hold the most troops. Before they took off, it was announced that approximately 13 or 14 of them would not be returning from Vietnam, which Smilie felt was “disconcerting at best.”

They refueled in Alaska and Japan, before dropping into Cam Ranh Bay in an incredibly steep and tight spiral (“I didn't know big airliners could do that,” he thought) in order to avoid rocket and ground fire. Upon deplaning they were met with a wall of hot humidity.

Welcome to Vietnam