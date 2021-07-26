Stories of Honor: Vietnam MP veteran Rich Nason pens booklet for combat vets

On what turned out to be his final mission, near the end of his tour, there was advanced intel that three regiments of NVA were coming into Vietnam through Cambodia.

“Our mission was to pull out a fire support base just across the Cambodian border,” he wrote.

As they were going out the front door, the enemy was coming in the back door, and the area underwent hot gunfire. But the only way out was a dried-up riverbed.

“The quarter-ton jeep I was driving couldn't take the jarring of the large rocks we bounced over and during the pounding I ruptured a disc in my back,” he said. “When we got back to my company I couldn't move, and was hospitalized shortly afterwards.”

Nason was sent back stateside and spent the next couple months at Denver's Fitzsimmons Hospital and then Fort Harrison. He completed his six-year obligation with Troop N Airborne, 163rd ACR National Guard Armory in Helena.

He spent the next nine years in chronic pain, and “didn't really start to heal” until journaling, meditating and alternative therapies.

But he always worked, beginning with two years for a private contractor in Helena.