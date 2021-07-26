Stories of Honor: Vietnam MP veteran Rich Nason pens booklet for combat vets

HELENA -- “The moment the airplane door opened onto the tarmac at Ben Hoa, South Vietnam, I was hit by the overwhelming heat and humidity, setting my body into a perpetual state of sweat for the next 11 months,” Helena's Rich Nason, an MP veteran, writes in his booklet for combat vets.
During his first morning at the 90th Replacement in 1971, right after falling into formation at 0700 at the parade field, “the first of three rockets hit near the periphery” of their formation, a moment etched in his mind forever.
The attack resulted in three soldiers killed – one of their remains being wrapped in a bloody towel not far from Nason – and 16 wounded.
“This was my welcome to Vietnam and it was only the first of many more combat situations to come during my tour,” he relates.
Nason graduated from Helena High in 1970 and then enlisted in the Army. After completing basic training, he underwent advanced individual training at Fort Gordon, Georgia, which included combat military training for the military police.
He arrived in Vietnam on March 2, 1971, assigned to Company C “Chargin' Charlie” 720 MP Battalion, at Long Binh. For the next 11 months, 23 days, Nason completed 60 missions or campaigns mostly in the Central Highlands, ranging from the South China Sea and into Cambodia.
“Ninety-percent of the company duties were securing a convoy in the event of an ambush,” he related, “(while) 10 percent of our duties involved special missions to remote areas, working with CID and police protection in outlying detachments.”
Their missions were long and dusty, most of the time breathing in diesel smoke under very humid conditions.
One of their hot, humid missions took them to a remote rubber tree plantation high up in the central highlands, where they discovered an abandoned French resort, and enjoyed a refreshing dunk in a swimming pool filled with cold, clear monsoon rain water.
Among the many traumatic life experiences Nason underwent in country was an episode that he relived 25 years later while watching the movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.
“When I saw Forrest pulling his fellow soldiers to safety, I couldn't help but feel the movie producer must've been with us on QL-13 the day we had to carry out several dead and wounded ARVNs (South Vietnam Army) from a very active combat zone to safety,” he wrote.
One of his respites in the middle of hell was the joy he found in helping the country's youth.
“I have great pride in knowing I made the lives of many one Vietnamese children happier,” he related. “I'd always bring extra soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste and, yes, candy on all my missions. I would befriend any kids playing in the area.”
On what turned out to be his final mission, near the end of his tour, there was advanced intel that three regiments of NVA were coming into Vietnam through Cambodia.
“Our mission was to pull out a fire support base just across the Cambodian border,” he wrote.
As they were going out the front door, the enemy was coming in the back door, and the area underwent hot gunfire. But the only way out was a dried-up riverbed.
“The quarter-ton jeep I was driving couldn't take the jarring of the large rocks we bounced over and during the pounding I ruptured a disc in my back,” he said. “When we got back to my company I couldn't move, and was hospitalized shortly afterwards.”
Nason was sent back stateside and spent the next couple months at Denver's Fitzsimmons Hospital and then Fort Harrison. He completed his six-year obligation with Troop N Airborne, 163rd ACR National Guard Armory in Helena.
He spent the next nine years in chronic pain, and “didn't really start to heal” until journaling, meditating and alternative therapies.
But he always worked, beginning with two years for a private contractor in Helena.
Then came stints with the Helena Airport Security/CFR, a reserve deputy for Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Department, and reserve police for East Helena police, while riding along with Helena Police Department during the same period.
After schooling at the University Of Montana in the sociology department with an emphasis on criminal justice, he worked at the Montana Department of Institutions as a counselor for seven years.
Next came 17 years with Missoula's Community Medical Center in the occupational therapy department, as an OT aide.
Rich married Debi Horner from Missoula and the couple recently celebrated 44 years of marriage.
He moved back home to Helena in 2017, and is presently enjoying doing things with his wife, playing with his grandkids, and volunteer work with veterans. In 2020, Nason published “A Guided Post Combat Journal” to help vets struggling with PTSD and other related issues.
“This journal is dedicated to the soldiers and veterans of the Armed Forces who over the last several decades have put themselves in harm's way for their country,” according to the journal's dedication, “and who are still trying to find their way back home to their true selves.”
For copies of Nason's journal, the author can be contacted at ranason3@gmail.com.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR