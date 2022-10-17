Stories of Honor: Vietnam combat vet Steve Durbin’s service spanned 4 decades

In between earning an English degree from Carroll College, Steve Durbin served a 13-month tour of duty with the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam in the late 1960s, earning two Purple Hearts.

Durbin reentered the military in 1983, and over the next 23 years, his service included the Army National Guard with Huey medevac during the first Gulf War, in the Middle East; flying with the Air Force Reserves Aero medevac C-141s; and as an Army Reservist training Iraqi police and mentoring troops returning to Iraq.

By the time he retired from the armed forces at the age of 60, his time in flight consisted of 73 combat NVG hours (Iraq), 212 NVG hours (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait), 1,476 total Huey hours and 2,031 total C-141 (noncombat) hours.

Durbin graduated from St. Patrick’s Academy prep school in Sidney, Nebraska, in 1964. He enrolled at Carroll College, where he majored in English and minored in Spanish and sociology. During this time he also worked part time as a steam fitter at St. Peter’s Hospital, while holding down a work-study job at St. Helena’s school next to the Cathedral, coaching seventh and eighth grade basketball and track.

He also sang with the Carrolleers under the tutelage of Father Beausoliel. Durbin joined the Marine Corps in May of 1966 on the 120 delayed entry program after completing two years of study at Carroll College.

“I spent that summer in Helena and then September 19 I flew out of Butte for MCRD San Diego,” Durbin, 76, wrote in a recent email from his home in Whideby Island, Washington. “I graduated boot camp, Basic ITR (infantry training), then advanced second ITR specializing in 3.5 rockets, 106 recoilless rifle, demolition/explosives and flame throwers.”

In March 1967 at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Durbin recounted meeting up with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Division, which had been “all but wiped out fighting the NVA in the DMZ” in Vietnam. They trained in the jungle survival school with a new unit utilizing the new M-16.

On May 13, they landed in Dong Ha, Vietnam, in the middle of a rocket attack. It was pitch dark and there was “no one there to direct them to cover," so they dove under the first cover they could find.

“In the morning, we realized we had sought cover in an ammo dump,” he related, “and although none of us in the ammo were harmed, my Kilo Company suffered 40% casualties (killed in action/wounded in action).”

On May 17 they were helilifted into the DMZ, about 200 meters south of the Ben Hai River, which separated North from South Vietnam (the first American units to fight there).

“For the next 3-4 weeks we slogged through triple canopy jungle, thick with 7-8 foot high elephant grass and heavy bamboo thickets,” Durbin wrote. “As good shape as we thought we were, we lost 4-5 Marines a day as heat casualties and almost that many to NVA ambushes.”

From there they went to Con Thien, witnessing numerous B-52 strikes on the northern edge of DMZ. He said they patrolled daily, set nightly ambushes, and were nearly overrun by the enemy.

Durbin received his first Purple Heart at Con Thien, when 14 pieces of shrapnel lodged in the left side of his body. But it would’ve been much worse had his best friend, Cpl. Johnnie Morris, not jumped in front of the blast, saving Steve’s life but losing his own.

When the wounds healed, the unit had moved to C-2 bridge – “The Washout,” a strategic bridge on the main supply route to Con Thien – where they were overrun three nights after securing the perimeter.

Everywhere they went they wound up in firefights with the NVA.

By October 1967, in less than six months, Marine units in the DMZ suffered 1,582 KIA and 9,584 WIA, and the ARVN (South Vietnam’s army) had 631 KIA and 2,021 WIA, according to Durbin. The NVA (North Vietnam’s Army) had suffered 10,828 KIA, and probably three times more. That’s 13,041 human beings killed in a 10-square-mile area in six months.

He received his second Purple Heart in October just outside of Gio LInh when he stepped on a foot trap. “Luckily only 4 of the spikes penetrated my foot, but the resultant sepsis got me mede-vaced and sent to Battalion aid in Dong Ha,” for two weeks of twice-daily penicillin and hot soaks.

Durbin recalled going from E-1 to E-5 in a matter of months because of high turnover. “Every unit operated at about 60% capacity, he said” There were more fire fights in December and January 1968, as well, at A-3 and A-2 firebases and again at the Washout.

At the end of his 13-month tour, Durbin made stops at Danang and Okinawa, before landing at MCAS El Toro in order to avoid the anti-war demonstrations at LAX. He was mustered out of Marine Corps active duty on Sept. 19, 1968.

In January 1969, he returned to Carroll to finish his degree and serve inactive reserve time.

His first day back on campus, Steve and another veteran (in a wheelchair) entered a classroom, where professor greeted them with, “How many people did you murder in Vietnam?” Because of that comment and other isolated incidents at Carroll, he attained his degree without walking at graduation.

Durbin and his new bride Kathy lived in Helena for the next two years. He taught at CR Anderson as a full-time substitute for a year, and was employed at McGaffick’s gas station, while Kathy worked at J.M. McDonald’s Department Store.

Among Durbin’s best friends on the Hilltop were Chuck Petaja, Mike McCarthy, All-American basketball player Tony Sapit, Mike Maher, Mike Weggenman, Chip Dockery, Tim Juhls, Joe Wilcynski and Ken Knutson.

After a one-year teaching gig in Shelby, the young family returned to Nebraska. In 1982, in Aurora, Steve helped create a Vietnam vets VFW. The organization consisted of psychologists, bankers, lawyers, a psych nurse, teachers, a couple of well-known businessmen, a doctor, some well to do farmers and lots of worker bees.

Also among the group was Navy SEAL Vietnam vet and Medal of Honor recipient Gov. Bob Kerry.

“We pooled our different sources of power and money, borrowed some, and bought out the lease where the WW2 era vets’ Current VFW facility met,” Durbin said. “We started the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans’ Reunion, the Vietnam Veterans Leadership Group, a PTSD ‘rap’ group that lasted for over 6 years, Teen Club movie night, and Sons and Daughters of the VFW.”

In 1983, Durbin joined the Nebraska National Guard 24th Med Company (a 15 Huey helicopter unit in Lincoln) and trained as a flight medic/crew chief, EMT, CPR and ALS instructor. He described how the outfit flew emergency flood relief, blizzard relief and medevac for the other guard units as they performed their annual training.

Prior to the outbreak of the first Gulf War broke out, Durbin flew medevac in Camp Zama, Japan. “Upon our return, we headed to Saudi Arabia via Fort Riley Kansas, after loading our aircraft on C-5-As,” he recalled. “My crew flew 100 night vision goggle medevacs, 30 of which were combat medevacs into Iraq, almost to the Tigris Euphrates Rivers.”

One such mission rated their crew Air Medals. He left Saudi Arabia in May and wound up flying eight years total for the 24th Med. He said they lost one Huey in the war, and all souls on board perished.

Several years later the Durbins relocated to Whidbey Island, where he joined the 446 Aero Medevac squadron (Air Force Reserve) out of McChord Air Base, Washington. After attaining his flight certification on C-141s, he joined a team of TQM instructors that flew to every Air Force base from Elmendorf, Alaska, to the Florida Keys. He was the only enlisted airman in a team of 10 instructors, flying six years for the 446.

His last military move was Fort Lewis, Washington, with the 91st Regiment, 4th BDE, Army Reserves, whose mission at the time was to oversee and train all of Washington state’s national guard personnel. Their mission broadened during the second Gulf War to overseeing all the units’ 30-day validation training at the Desert School, and later for units heading to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Master Sgt. Durbin retired from the armed forces on June 6 (D-Day), 2006. His civilian career consisted of 40 years of teaching high school English. One of his students in Washington was John Burbidge, a current Helena resident. Last year, Burbidge’s daughter presented a profile on Durbin’s war experiences for a history class at Capital High.

In regard to Steve’s own healing process dealing with the horrific memories and tragic losses he suffered during the war, he has authored a large collection of poems and essays to help cope with those experiences.

And of course, once a Marine, always a Marine.

“I left the service at Ft. Lewis as an E-8 platoon sergeant,” wrote Durbin. “Not bad when you consider each branch of military move I made, cost a stripe: E-5, E-6, E-7 all had to be earned twice.

“I stayed enlisted because I was a field Marine at heart and didn’t want to get stuck behind a desk.”