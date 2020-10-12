Stories of Honor: ‘Top Gun’ Vietnam Navy RIO flew in 107 combat missions

After a successful bombing mission on their very first flight and returning for recovery (landing), they were given the OK to do a low pass along the port side of the carrier.

“This is an event where an aircraft flew from stern to bow at deck level,” related Schoyen. “We wanted it to be spectacular so we were moving at a high rate of speed…(but) we hadn’t noticed that our velocity had surpassed the speed of sound – we were supersonic only feet from the deck.”

Apparently the ensuing sonic boom knocked dishes in the mess area 3 feet off the table, while earning the offenders a 24-hour grounding.

Next they moved to Yankee Station and the far more intense skies over North Vietnam. The F-4s flew armed reconnaissance in pairs, provided fighter escort for photo-recon missions, and served as bombers for or provided security for large alpha strikes – bombing missions involving as many as 70 aircraft.

“Being shot down here probably meant you weren’t going to make the prom that year,” Schoyen wrote.