Stories of Honor: Top Gun Kevin Inabnit earned three Air Medals

When Kevin Inabnit, U.S. naval commander (retired), was in the third grade at Jim Darcy Elementary School, he made a goal to become a naval aviator.

“My dad, Ken Inabnit (who flew in three wars), was my biggest inspiration for serving,” Kevin texted from his home in Bozeman. “He was a full-time Army Guard helicopter pilot and I wanted to be just like him as a young boy growing up.”

As he got a little older, and maybe with some incentive from his favorite movie “Top Gun,” the younger Inabnit knew he “wanted to be a Navy pilot vice a helicopter pilot.”

“There were many hurdles along the way, but I stuck with it, and somehow (everything) worked out,” Inabnit, 45, related.

In fact it worked out so well that he served a total of 20 years in the military (16 active duty), accumulating 3200 flight hours as a jet pilot in the F-18 E/F/G Hornet/Growler and the EA-6B Prowler, benchmarked by three Air Medals.

Inabnit graduated from Capital High in 1996, where he played football for the Bruins, and was a special teams player as a sophomore on the 1993 state championship team.

As a senior, Inabnit was a 6-foot, 180-pound starting inside linebacker for the Bru-crew, with fellow ‘backers Jay Pinkerton, Eli Simmons and Brent Pikkula. Along with the ’93 title, he lists among his grid highlights “never losing to Helena High (his) entire football career, all the way back to Small Fry.”

Walter Chancy, who served as the brown-and-gold’s defensive coordinator, remembers Inabnit as being a “true Bruin.”

“Kevin was an outstanding student-athlete and a gentleman,” Chancy said. “He was an inspirational teammate and a good person to his core. His position coach Chance Ferlicka said that Kevin was an undersized linebacker, but made up for it with his football IQ and toughness.”

After high school, he attended the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, graduating in 2000. Then came Navy Flight School at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida. From 2003-07, he was stationed at NAS Whidbey Island, Washington.

In addition making the Commodores list with distinction in primary flight training for being in the top 5% of flight school graduates, he garnered the “Top Hook” award for being first in his class for initial aircraft carrier qualification landing grades.

His first deployments came in 2004 and again in 2006, aboard the nuclear powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln CVN 72, in the Western Pacific Ocean. Lt. Inabnit was assigned to VAQ-1 (Tactical Electronic Warfare), piloting the EA-6B Prowler.

He described how as “a nugget (first deployment pilot on a carrier) it seems like every flight is extraordinary because the carrier environment is so dynamic. As time goes on you get much more comfortable operating in that environment, but night carrier landings never become comfortable, they’re challenging every time.”

Among the more memorable flights took place “when we had a complete electrical failure and rapid cabin decompress at night, and had to divert to Anderson Air Force Base in Guam, using only my standby compass and a flashlight.”

At NAS Lemoore, California, from 2007-09, he was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 122 (VFA-122) flying the F-18 E/F Super Hornet. And then back to NAS Whidbey Island from 2009-16. In 2010, Inabnit was named the EA-18G Instructor pilot of the year.

He deployed to Aviano Air Base, Italy, in 2011, in support of the Libya no-fly zone. “I was with Electronic Attack Squadron 132 (VAQ-132), flying the EA-18G Growler,” Inabnit recounted. “Actually I was still on shore duty as an instructor at Whidbey, but as that operation kicked off in Libya, VAQ-132 needed more crews to sustain combat operations, so me and 3 other guys got called up for that.

“It was only 48 hours from the time I was first told I was going, to the time I was in country briefing to fly my first combat flight.”

In 2012, Lt. Cmdr. Inabnit deployed to Bagram Air Base Afghanistan, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, flying the EA-18G Growler, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 135.

“On our way home from deployment in Bagram … we got emergency redeployed to Suta Bay, Crete, for contingency operations relating to the ambassador getting killed in Libya,” he said.

After 16 years of active duty, Inabnit transitioned to the Navy Reserves, in a flying capacity, stationed at Whidbey but living in Bozeman, and retired in 2020 as a commander (CO5). He left with four Navy Commendation medals and other various unit and individual awards, “but what I’m most proud of are my three Air Medals, because they’re awarded for combat.”

As a FedEx captain since 2016, he now flies the MD-11, mostly to Asia, but also to Europe on occasion.

Kevin and his wife Lisa (Grovom) Inabnit reside in Bozeman, and have two daughters, Lexi and Kendal.

Cmdr. Jason “Coco” Tippett, who served with Kevin with VAQ-135 and other squadrons, described Inabnit as “one of the most passionate about aviation” he’s ever known.

“Being an aviator is what he IS, not just what he does,” related Tippett, who met his wife Kara Aaby through Inabnit. “Kevin is the most likeable person I’ve ever met. I’ve never heard anyone say anything bad about him, and I’d be hard-pressed to believe that anybody else has heard anything.

“And to not be bad-mouthed in our profession – with all the egos and opinions – is a big deal.”

Curt Synness, a USNR veteran, can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0