Stories of Honor: Tim Graff of Helena flew 1,200 hours in Middle East combat zones

As far back as Tim Graff can remember, he's always had a desire to fly.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to fly,” Graff related. “I would sit behind our house fan and pretend I was flying an airplane. I even made my little sister Cindy be my passenger.”

And later, after going on his first helicopter ride at the age of 20, he knew that's what he wanted to do.

“I checked with every branch of service but needed a college degree. The Montana Guard gave me every opportunity of flying ... that I dreamed of,” he said.

Graff parlayed his determination, work ethic and skills into a 37-year career as a MTNG M Day Traditional Soldier (“Weekend Warrior”). He served three tours in the Middle East, flew over 1,200 hours in combat zones, and scaled to the highest ranking Chief Warrant Officer in the U.S. Army.

Graff grew up on Helena's Westside, where he fostered the lifelong habits of hard work. He delivered both the morning Great Falls Tribune and afternoon Independent Record daily, mowed lawns, shined shoes and collected empty cans.