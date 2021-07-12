Stories of Honor: Oljar supervised Army’s rifle marksmanship training at Fort Bliss

During Col. Pete Oljar’s (retired) 31 years in the military, his duties spanned from developing basic training ranges for the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss, Texas, as the Vietnam War began to escalate in 1965, to a Montana Army National Guard mobilization planner, coordinating the Guard’s response to statewide emergencies in the 1980s and ’90s.

Among the facets of Oljar’s leadership qualities are his communication skills and his down-to-earth personality.

“I first met Pete back in the 1970s, and later we began working together at State HQs of the Army Guard,” CW5 Jerry Ostrem (retired) texted. “He was the plans and operations officer and I was his operations specialist. He was responsible for developing the plans (SOP’s) for the command. These included the Mobilization Plan in the event we were called to active federal duty.

“This plan is very detailed and complex, yet Pete was able to write it in a way that was easily understood by everyone. This points to his writing and organizational skills, which are his best attributes. He is also a real ‘people person.’”