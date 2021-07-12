Stories of Honor: Oljar supervised Army’s rifle marksmanship training at Fort Bliss

During Col. Pete Oljar’s (retired) 31 years in the military, his duties spanned from developing basic training ranges for the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss, Texas, as the Vietnam War began to escalate in 1965, to a Montana Army National Guard mobilization planner, coordinating the Guard’s response to statewide emergencies in the 1980s and ’90s.
Among the facets of Oljar’s leadership qualities are his communication skills and his down-to-earth personality.
“I first met Pete back in the 1970s, and later we began working together at State HQs of the Army Guard,” CW5 Jerry Ostrem (retired) texted. “He was the plans and operations officer and I was his operations specialist. He was responsible for developing the plans (SOP’s) for the command. These included the Mobilization Plan in the event we were called to active federal duty.
“This plan is very detailed and complex, yet Pete was able to write it in a way that was easily understood by everyone. This points to his writing and organizational skills, which are his best attributes. He is also a real ‘people person.’”
Oljar graduated from Butte Boy’s Central High in 1959, where he was a member of the Maroons golf team. At Montana State College (now Montana State University), he lettered in golf, while participating in the mandatory Reserve Officer Training Corps program. He was selected for the advanced ROTC program, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in December 1963.
On Jan. 28, 1964, Oljar – whose uncle served in the Marine Corps in the Pacific Theater of Operations during World War II – went on branch armor active duty, attending armor officer basic at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Upon completion, Oljar was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, with the 141st Signal Battalion, 1st Armored Division. Signal Battalion was preparing for a major training exercise called “Desert Strike” in the Mojave Desert, and Oljar was among five armor officers from his basic class that were selected as forward area platoon leaders to fill vacancies.
After the exercise, he transferred to Company B, 1st Battalion, 13th Armor of the 1st Armored Division as a platoon leader and later as executive officer.
In September 1965, the Army was activating several basic training locations as they built up for major operations in Vietnam. Oljar volunteered to transfer to Fort Bliss, Texas, and was assigned to The Committee Group.
“Our mission was to train 880 recruits per week, starting 1 January 1966,” he related. “As the senior officer, I was tasked to write all lesson plans to support the basic training and oversee the construction of the various ranges that supported training activities.
“When the training began, I directly supervised 11 lieutenants and 39 enlisted NCOs, conducting rifle marksmanship training.”
Oljar left active duty on May 5, 1966, and joined the 163d Armored Cavalry Regiment of the Montana Army National Guard.
He was later hired full time as a squadron training officer for the 1st Squadron, 163rd Armored Cavalry Regiment, in October of 1969. In 1978, he transferred to Helena, to the MTNG Headquarters, supervising Fort Harrison facilities and the live fire and tactical training areas at the fort and at Townsend’s training area.
In 1981, Oljar completed Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
“Next, I was appointed to coordinate the National Guard response to (statewide) emergencies, including floods and forest fires, et cetera,” he said.
Lt. Col. Oljar coordinated the MTNG’s mobilization planning from 1985-88.
“Pete and I were in the Military Support to Civil Authorities section and developed the plans for the guard’s support of forest fires, floods and blizzards where he worked closely with federal, state and local agencies,” Ostrem wrote. “His leadership abilities, with the writing and organizational skills, made him an extremely important person.”
Rounding out his military career, from 1988-90 Oljar was the director of personnel, and from 1990-94 he served as the director of plans, operations and training.
A couple other fellow soldiers and close buddies were Col. John Christianson, and MSG Art Mann.
On Dec. 31, 1994, he retired as a full-bird colonel, after approximately 31 years in the armed forces.
Oljar married his wife, Barbara nee Jones, in 1962, and this September they will celebrate 59 years together. The couple raised four children: John, Mike, Diana and Kim.
They also owned and operated Jolly O's Gas 'N Go convenient store for eight years, from 1988-96. In 2007, he aced his second career hole-in-one on the links.
After Oljar retired from the Guard, he worked for FEMA as a trainer and later logistics. He participated in federal declarations of hurricanes in Puerto Rico and Virginia; and in floods, in North Dakota, Colorado and Shelby.
Several years ago, Pete and Barbara became friends with Dick (now deceased) and Linda Juvik, and because of that friendship the Oljar’s “got involved with the Wreathes Across America program at Fort Harrison,” he recounted.
