Stories of Honor: Navy Seabees veteran Leroy Henderson served 2 tours in Vietnam

Henderson had two sons with his first wife, Sheryl. His second wife of 28 years, Carolyn, passed away in 2013. Between himself, Rande (Marines, active Airborne Rangers) and Brandon (Army engineer), the Hendersons have a combined 72 years of military service.

Leroy has also kept busy with his volunteer military activities. He was the VFW Post 2010's back-to-back Member of the Year in 2005-06, and the 2006 Montana Recruiter of the Year. He served in the Honor Guard for 21 years, as well.

And like most combat veterans, Henderson has been reluctant to publicize his service. Until now.

“I never thought I'd do something like this,” Henderson said at the conclusion of our interview. But he revealed he finally acquiesced, after Gen. Gene Prendergast (retired) kept “bugging me for 10 years to do it.”

For his part, Prendergast said that Henderson was one of the “best soldiers” he ever served with.

“Leroy always looked out for his soldiers,” the Guard's former adjutant general said. "His knowledge from serving in combat in Vietnam was invaluable to his soldiers as he trained them. He always stood up for his principles.

“Plus he's one of my best friends, I've known Leroy forever.”

After all, what are best friends for if not to get them to admit their sacrifices for our country?

