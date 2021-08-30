Stories of Honor: Navy Seabees veteran Leroy Henderson served 2 tours in Vietnam

In November of 1966, Petty Officer 3rd Class Leroy Henderson and his Seabees platoon, along with a unit of U.S. Marines, were in between a rock and hard place near Phu Bai, South Vietnam.
“For the last seven days we've been surrounded on three sides, and have not been able to get out or in,” Henderson wrote to his parents back home in Sidney, Montana. “Both towns, Hue on our left flank and Phu Loc on our right flank are V.C. controlled now.”
Henderson described one bridge being “blown out” on one side and the Viet Cong “trying for another one” on their other side.
“We work all day and fight most of the night as we are the only camp so far that has not been overrun,” he continued. “What makes things worse we are out of gas and diesel fuel, no mail, no money for the last payday and we're running low on food. I guess things will work out if we can hold out for a couple more days.”
Three-and-a-half years prior to this predicament, Henderson graduated Sidney High in 1963. While playing baseball for the American Legion Post 12 team, he batted against future NBA player and coach Phil Jackson, who was pitching for Williston, North Dakota.
“He was about 6-foot-7, and had a very intimidating fastball,” Henderson, 76, related during a recent interview from his home in the East Helena Valley. “When he finished his delivery seemed he was right on top of you.”
He went to work for Grovom-Moen Construction, and then in 1965, after fighting a grass fire, he saw a sign that read “Are You Good Enough To Be A Seabee?” So he decided to find out.
After completing the Davisville, Rhode Island, Petty Officer Indoctrination Course, Henderson served two tours in Vietnam with the Mobile Construction Battalion (MCB) 9, from April 1966 to March 1968.
Stationed at Da Nang, the Seabees were attached to the Marines and assigned to different projects in the region.
That first winter Henderson experienced the intense mission he wrote about in the above letter.
“Phu Bai is the worst place I've ever been,” he ecalled. “We went up river in about 6-7 LCUs, and after we landed and started setting up a perimeter, they were lobbing mortars over us.
“The whole time we were building housing and the chow hall, we were surrounded. I never thought I was gonna get out of there.”
But not only did they make it out – without starving, with pay and without “losing anyone” – their record-breaking mission was featured in the December 1966 issue of MCB Nine Family-Gram.
“These are the men who went to Phu Bai to build a camp for the Marines in the area,” the cutline under their group photo reads. “The 29 men, under the supervision LTJG Thomas T. Peters, completed 122 huts, one mess hall and a medical sick bay in less than a month, setting a new record for hut erection. This is 'Can Do' in action.”
“We always said the Seabees are the Marines' best friend,” Henderson said with a smile.
Another mission occurred when a Special Forces camp outside Da Nang had been overran by VC. Henderson's fire team helped with the ammo dump which needed to be blown up so Charlie couldn't take control.
“There was a 2 ½ ton vehicle, a jeep and an old roller compactor that we were able to get out of there,” Henderson, who served as the mission's fire team leader, recounted. “When we finally got the roller started, we heard lots of gunfire,
“You had to be concerned about a common booby trap at the time. They'd pull the pin on a hand grenade, wrap it with tape and drop it in the gas tank. When the diesel or gas evaporated the tape, well, that could ruin your day in a hurry.”
After his honorable discharge, Henderson returned to Sidney. The first time fireworks went off on the Fourth of July back home, he reflexively jumped for cover, skinning up his elbows.
Not long after starting at UBC in Sidney, he was invited to join his former boss, Harold Grovom, in Helena. For the next 12 years he was employed by different builders, including Grovom, Reber and Ingraham-Clevenger, in addition to tending bar at the Red Meadow.
Henderson also dusted off his ball glove and returned to the diamond, playing shortstop for Central Bar and Red Meadow/Silver Spur in the men's softball leagues.
In 1980, he joined the Montana National Guard, entering as an E5, when Col. Ron Adams needed moving targets built at Townsend. They were constructed on a railroad car frame, moving back and forth on the track.
During his time with the Guard, Henderson served as supply officer at the training site headquarters, attended the Montana Military Academy, and served as the tactical noncommissioned officer.
Among his career highlights was the time a 40-foot repeater tower blew down between Spokane Creek Road and Winston, in the 1990s. The Guard worked in conjunction with Montana Power, using a helicopter to raise the tower up. Working in mid-winter's snowy, freezing cold, Leroy guided the base by hand and helped set it on the pin.
He was also president of the City Basketball B League for two years, which contested their games at the Armory.
Henderson retired from the Guard in 2004 at the rank of sergeant first class (E7), as the operation sergeant at training site HQ, having served a total of 28 years in military.
“But I flunked retirement,” he laughed, referring to his self-owned business since then, Sarge's Handyman Service.
In addition to contract work, Henderson has been involved in multiple volunteer projects, consisting of Memorial Park's Lewis & Clark Veteran's Monument, Soldier's Park on the military side of Fort Harrison, and the fort's Liberty House on the hospital grounds.
Henderson had two sons with his first wife, Sheryl. His second wife of 28 years, Carolyn, passed away in 2013. Between himself, Rande (Marines, active Airborne Rangers) and Brandon (Army engineer), the Hendersons have a combined 72 years of military service.
Leroy has also kept busy with his volunteer military activities. He was the VFW Post 2010's back-to-back Member of the Year in 2005-06, and the 2006 Montana Recruiter of the Year. He served in the Honor Guard for 21 years, as well.
And like most combat veterans, Henderson has been reluctant to publicize his service. Until now.
“I never thought I'd do something like this,” Henderson said at the conclusion of our interview. But he revealed he finally acquiesced, after Gen. Gene Prendergast (retired) kept “bugging me for 10 years to do it.”
For his part, Prendergast said that Henderson was one of the “best soldiers” he ever served with.
“Leroy always looked out for his soldiers,” the Guard's former adjutant general said. "His knowledge from serving in combat in Vietnam was invaluable to his soldiers as he trained them. He always stood up for his principles.
“Plus he's one of my best friends, I've known Leroy forever.”
After all, what are best friends for if not to get them to admit their sacrifices for our country?
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR