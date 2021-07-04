Stories of Honor: Navy “plane captain” Jeff Kindrick aboard USS Enterprise’s 63-days at seas

In February 1971, he deployed to Norfolk, Virginia, boarding the USS Enterprise and headed for its home port at NAS Alameda, California, sailing around the tip of South America.

The new Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Admiral Elmo Zumwalt, came aboard the Enterprise in Rio De Janiero. Zumwalt had just announced that sailors on liberty in friendly foreign ports didn’t have to be in uniform, and witnessed almost all of the 500 sailors lined up on the hangar deck awaiting the liberty boats dressed in civvies.

Passing through the extremely rough seas of the Straights of Magellan, Kindrick described the bow of the ship dropping at 90-foot vertical arcs. Sailors at the base of a forward ladder making a “strong pull on the rails and a good jump” would be vaulted to the deck above.

Kindrick was assigned to the VA-97 Line Division when they returned to Lemoore and began learning the job of a plane captain. A plane captain – also known as a crew chief – is assigned one aircraft and performs daily and pre-flight inspections.

“When you sign the inspection card, buckle the pilot into the ejection seat and hook up his oxygen hose and communications cable you are guaranteeing the bird is safe and ready to fly,” Kindrick explained.