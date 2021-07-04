Stories of Honor: Navy “plane captain” Jeff Kindrick aboard USS Enterprise’s 63-days at seas

Navy veteran Jeff Kindrick made two WESTPAC cruises with Attack Squadron VA-97 and Carrier Air Wing CVW 14 aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Enterprise, from 1971-72 and 1972-73. These stints included a record-setting 63 days at sea.
When the Air Wing 14 squadrons flew the last combat sorties of the Vietnam War, on January 27, 1973, Kindrick was serving at CVW-14 Beach Detachment, Naval Air Station at Cubi Point, Subic Bay, Philippines.
A well-known Helena name, Kindrick Legion Field is named in honor of Jeff’s late father, WWII veteran and longtime Senators baseball advocate Ace Kindrick.
After graduating from Helena High in 1969, Kindrick followed in his Dad’s footsteps and enlisted in the U.S. Navy that August. On December 15, along with his buddy Greg Hoffer, he flew down to San Diego’s Recruit Training Center.
Upon completion of boot camp, he reported to the Naval Air Technical Training Center at Millington, Tennessee, for Avionics A School.
In August 1970, Kindrick attended VA-122 training squadron at Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore, California. The 11-week course consisted of fundamentals necessary for working with the A-7E Corsair II light attack aircraft.
“At that time, the A-7E was the Navy’s newest ground attack jet with the most advanced computer integrated flight, navigation and weapons systems control in the world,” Kindrick, 70, related. “I then transferred to VA-97, the squadron that would be my home for the rest of my enlistment.”
In February 1971, he deployed to Norfolk, Virginia, boarding the USS Enterprise and headed for its home port at NAS Alameda, California, sailing around the tip of South America.
The new Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Admiral Elmo Zumwalt, came aboard the Enterprise in Rio De Janiero. Zumwalt had just announced that sailors on liberty in friendly foreign ports didn’t have to be in uniform, and witnessed almost all of the 500 sailors lined up on the hangar deck awaiting the liberty boats dressed in civvies.
Passing through the extremely rough seas of the Straights of Magellan, Kindrick described the bow of the ship dropping at 90-foot vertical arcs. Sailors at the base of a forward ladder making a “strong pull on the rails and a good jump” would be vaulted to the deck above.
Kindrick was assigned to the VA-97 Line Division when they returned to Lemoore and began learning the job of a plane captain. A plane captain – also known as a crew chief – is assigned one aircraft and performs daily and pre-flight inspections.
“When you sign the inspection card, buckle the pilot into the ejection seat and hook up his oxygen hose and communications cable you are guaranteeing the bird is safe and ready to fly,” Kindrick explained.
In June, VA-97 boarded the Enterprise as part of CVW14’s combat cruise to the Tonkin Gulf. They sailed from Alameda and arrived at Yankee Station off the coast of Vietnam. After completing their fourth, 30-day line period in early December, they were headed back to Subic Bay, before changing course for the Indian Ocean.
“The Indo/Pakistani War had begun and the Enterprise task group was detailed in case Americans required evacuation and to show the flag,” Kindrick said. “We were at sea for 63 days, a record for an American warship that stood until the Beirut conflagration in 1983.”
The cruise ended in February of 1972. Kindrick would then take several weekend drives back to Montana during his Naval stint, with shipmate and Connecticut native Greg “Groucho” Marcil.
In September of 1972, VA-97 was again headed for Vietnam aboard Enterprise. At Subic Bay, he was assigned to the air wing beach det at NAS Cubi Point. There they handled and serviced aircraft – while providing transportation for the flight crews –from the Enterprise that were unable to land on the ship.
After five months of cross training on all of the various types of aircraft comprising the air wing, and visiting different parts of Luzon, he returned to the ship in March 1973.
The Enterprise sailed back to Alameda in June, and he was discharged that December. Kindrick remained a Plane Captain for his entire hitch, preferring the flight deck and flight line to hanging around in a shop.
In July 1977, Jeff married Linda Rogers, who was his buddy Groucho Marcil’s sister-in-law. The couple parented two children – Kevin and Brenna – and have been together now for 44 years.
Kindrick began his civilian career at Empire Office Machines in 1979, as a service technician, where he worked for 26 years before several health issues forced an early retirement in 2004 after 26 years with the business.
Since 2012, Jeff Kindrick has volunteered at Ft. Harrison’s Montana Military Museum, doing graphic design and working with the photo collection, digitizing thousands of photos and restoring those that were damaged.
