Stories of Honor: Montana soldiers with Fort Harrison unit reflect on year in Poland

HELENA — Soldiers from the 652nd Regional Support Group, an Army Reserve unit from Fort Harrison, are back from an 11-month deployment in Poland. The unit spent a two-week quarantine in North Fort Hood, Texas, before returning to Montana, according to Master Sgt. Ryan Matson, of the 652nd RSG.

“The 652nd RSG’s mission was to manage the daily base operations of 11 base camps throughout Poland,” MSG Matson, half of the unit’s public affairs team, wrote in an email. “Their deployment to Poland was significant because it marked the first time a U.S. Army Reserve unit was tasked with conducting this mission.”

For several young Montana soldiers, like Spc. Emory Faber, a military police officer from Helena, the tour in Poland was not only their first military deployment, but their first time outside the U.S. as well.

“Being able to see all the history there was amazing,” Faber, 20, the youngest member of the 652nd RSG, said. “Some of the buildings on the base I was at in Poznan still had bullet holes from World War II in them.

“It was pretty cool to be there. We found some old photos of when the Polish were using the same building that we were in. The history was definitely the best part for me.”