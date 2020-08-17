Stories of Honor: Montana City veteran Jim Hahn served with 106th Cavalry Group in World War II

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA -- All three of the Hahn brothers, of Montana City, served in World War II. Willard Hahn was a bombardier with the 100th Bomb Group, and was killed in action. Dave Hahn was an Army Air Force aerial photographer, while Jim Hahn was a radio operator with the 106th Cavalry Group.

Jim, 96, is the last surviving brother, and was recently interviewed from his home at Hunter’s Pointe in Helena.

Hahn was born in 1924, and attended grade school in both Montana City and Clancy. When a series of earthquakes hit the area in 1935, he remembers watching the bricks tumbling down from the Clancy school bell tower.

After graduating from Clancy – there were four students in his eighth grade class – Hahn attended Jefferson County High in Boulder. He played some basketball for the Panthers, but when he was expelled from class for not paying attention, he finished his senior year at Helena High.

“I was interested in taking a journalism class there and possibly continuing in the field,” he told the Boulder Courier in 1999.

However, after graduating from Helena High in 1943, he began pre-engineering courses at Carroll College. Then in December 1944, he was drafted into the U.S. Army.