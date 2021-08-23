Stories of Honor: Monique Damuth received Marines' first SGM Bertha Peters Award in 1991

“Sergeant Hirko's outstanding professionalism also carries over to other areas outside her MOS,” Col. Stouffer's nomination concluded. “She was awarded the Rozier Award for the most outstanding athlete, male or female, in the Marine Barracks.”

He also noted that during conditioning hikes, Damuth often assisted other leathernecks by voluntarily carrying crew-served weapons. She once carried a 30-pound mortar base for another Marine while completing the exercise.

“Sergeant Hirko is completely dedicated to all aspects of military life and her contributions are invaluable to the successful operations of this command and the Naval Base Community,” the commanding officer concluded.

Several months after being nominated, Damuth learned that she had been selected as the very first recipient of the Sergeant Major Bertha Peters Marine Corps League Award.

“I received it for my contributions to a support battalion in the ground defense security,” she said in a November 1991 interview, after being personally presented the award by four-star Gen. Alfred E. Gray, commandant of the Marine Corps. “I wasn't really expecting to receive the award, I was just doing my everyday job.

“I'll continue to strive like I have – giving 100% in everything I do – and won't let up.”