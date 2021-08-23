Stories of Honor: Monique Damuth received Marines' first SGM Bertha Peters Award in 1991

In April of 1990, Marine Monique Damuth, who was stationed at the Marine Barracks in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, was nominated for the inaugural Sergeant Major Bertha L. Peters Marine Corps League Award.
Damuth, a longtime Helena resident, went by the name of Monique Hirko 31 years ago, and served as the unit diary chief at Guantanamo's Ground Defense/Security Force Admin. Candidates for the award, composed of the Marine Corps' entire field of enlisted female Marines, were nominated based on their making a significant difference to increase combat readiness.
“While serving as the Administrative Chief, Sgt Hirko's superior leadership and vast expertise greatly enhanced the combat readiness of this command,” wrote Guantanamo Bay C.O. Col. JD Stouffer, who nominated Damuth for the Peters award. “Her technical knowledge of diary and Marine Corps administrative procedures are unmatched by others of her grade.
“As a direct result of her efforts, Marines assigned to this remote, isolated Naval Base located in a Communist country are assured that their pay and other administrative matters are taken care of properly.”
Col. Stouffer related how Damuth's enthusiastic yet meticulous approach to solving a Marine's problem serves as a sterling example to all who know her.
“She has truly earned the trust and confidence of her superiors and subordinates,” he wrote, “freeing them to concentrate on conducting the Marine Barracks day-to-day mission of perimeter security and ground defense of the Naval Base.”
The award was named for Bertha Peters (Billeb), who was the first female Marine promoted to Sergeant Major (E9), in 1961.
It was a billet similar in duties and responsibilities to the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, only for women Marine issues, according to Wikipedia. This billet was eliminated in 1977, two years after the term “women Marine” was discontinued, and all females in the Corps were considered Marines.
Monique Feltes graduated from Kennedy High, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1982. She competed at volleyball, basketball and track and field for the Lady Cougars, with the game of hoops being her best sport. And it was this all-around athleticism, along with a determined work ethic and her bright intelligence, that bolstered her credentials for the Bertha Peters candidacy later on.
In 1984, Monique enlisted in the Marine Corps. “My Dad was in the Navy, but I wanted the toughest (outfit) and didn't want to wait months to get in,” explained Damuth, 57.
After boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, and NTTC Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida, she was assigned to Company C Marine Support Battalion, Guam.
Next came a stint with 7th Engineers, Camp Pendleton, California.
“As a member of one of the first Coed Non-Commissioned Officer Academies, I was the honor graduate and was meritoriously promoted to Sergeant in November of 1985,” Damuth recounted.
Another memory while at the NCO Academy brought a little levity to hard work and grueling training.
“We lived in old Quonset huts at San Onofre and I had my clothes and a bag of almonds in my locker, like the ones kids have at school, which was close to my bunk with my boots nearby,” she said. “An early, unplanned reveille by the instructor had us flying out of our beds.
“But my boots took extra-long to put on as a mouse had gotten in my locker and must have had the best time all night filling them up with almonds.”
Damuth was then assigned to 2nd Medical Battalion, Camp Lejuene, North Carolina, from April 1986 to August 1988, before joining her final duty station, a three-year stint at Marine Barracks Ground Defense/Security Force, Guantanamo Bay.
During this period, she graduated from Troy State University (Alabama), with a Bachelor of Science degree, while also showcasing her athletic prowess.
On unit runs, Monique was often “out front” carrying the flag and leading formation. Additionally, she captured two Naval Base Body-Building competitions, and won two triathlon championships.
As a water safety survival instructor, not a single Marine failed to transfer from Guantanamo Bay as an unqualified swimmer. She was an expert rifleman, as well, assisting leathernecks in improving their marksmanship abilities.
“Sergeant Hirko's outstanding professionalism also carries over to other areas outside her MOS,” Col. Stouffer's nomination concluded. “She was awarded the Rozier Award for the most outstanding athlete, male or female, in the Marine Barracks.”
He also noted that during conditioning hikes, Damuth often assisted other leathernecks by voluntarily carrying crew-served weapons. She once carried a 30-pound mortar base for another Marine while completing the exercise.
“Sergeant Hirko is completely dedicated to all aspects of military life and her contributions are invaluable to the successful operations of this command and the Naval Base Community,” the commanding officer concluded.
Several months after being nominated, Damuth learned that she had been selected as the very first recipient of the Sergeant Major Bertha Peters Marine Corps League Award.
“I received it for my contributions to a support battalion in the ground defense security,” she said in a November 1991 interview, after being personally presented the award by four-star Gen. Alfred E. Gray, commandant of the Marine Corps. “I wasn't really expecting to receive the award, I was just doing my everyday job.
“I'll continue to strive like I have – giving 100% in everything I do – and won't let up.”
Damuth rose to the rank of staff sergeant select, but chose to end her service from the Marines in March 1991, “before being pinned as a SSGT,” she said.
In 2002, she married Kevin Damuth, and the couple parented daughters Carly and Kayla. That same year, during her employment as a supervisor special agent for Immigration (Now Immigration Custom Enforcement) in San Antonio, Texas, she was temporarily assigned to Helena for a couple months.
“While here, the position became available,” she related. “I competed for the job, was selected, and we moved to Helena in May 2002. I spent over 22 years in federal law enforcement – 16 with Immigration and eight with USDA.”
Damuth retired in 2014, after nearly 30 combined years with the government.
She continues to satisfy her athletic juices by hiking, backpacking, biking, running, lifting weights and yoga. Last summer, Monique and Kevin bicycled unsupported across country, from Anacortes, Washington, to Bar Harbor, Maine, last summer.
A lifetime member of the Marine Corps League, she has held the office as adjutant/paymasters and secretary.
“Recently I was recruited by Howard Mears to volunteer for the USMC Reserve Toys for Tots Program,” Damuth said, “and will be the Distribution Coordinator for the upcoming 2021 Christmas season.”
