Stories of Honor: Memories stir emotions in East Helena Vietnam veteran Denise Feller

HELENA -- The night before relating her Vietnam experiences for our 2005 interview, former Army nurse Denise Feller of East Helena had trouble sleeping.
“I locked up all my feelings about Vietnam in a box a long time ago,” Feller explained, “and whenever someone brings it up, it takes a while to open that box.”
Feller spoke softly and articulately of that time (now 50 years ago) – but not without some difficulty – as the retired lieutenant colonel's thoughts went back to when as a 23-year old nurse from Montana, she spent 12 months patching up our boys in southeast Asia.
A 1965 Helena High graduate, she participated in all the GAA sports, helping her teams win intramural championships in basketball and volleyball.
Feller's children, son Wade and daughter Jill, inherited her athleticism, as a standout bowler and Montana Western women's hoopster, respectively. And her granddaughter Emily Feller, was an all-state volleyball player and member of HHS' 2018 and 2019 state championship basketball teams.
Denise received a scholarship to Walter Reed Army Institute of Nursing program, spending two years each at Rocky Mountain College and the University of Maryland. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant, and after basic training, was assigned to Fitzsimmons Hospital in Denver, where in December 1969, she received orders for Vietnam.
“I became physically sick when I heard the news,” she related. “My parents were also upset, because we had been told that Vietnam was an all-volunteer program and I'd never see a war zone.”
After landing in Saigon in February 1970, Feller reported to the 12th Evac Hospital at Cu Chi (known as The Dust Bowl), 30 miles northwest of Saigon. She was assigned to one of the three intensive care units, where each ward consisted of about 35 beds, which were always full.
Their job at the 12th Evac, supporting the 25th Infantry Division, was to patch up the wounded soldiers to be evacuated to Japan. Most of the wounds Feller treated were for burns, amputations and artery injuries.
“It was not a pretty sight, the napalm burns were the worst. But none of them complained, which made our jobs easier,” Feller said. She said she wrote “lots of letters” home to their parents, since most of the guys were in no condition to write.
It's common knowledge that over 58,000 GIs were killed in Vietnam, but a lesser-known fact is that another 304,000 were wounded. Feller said she had no time to keep track of the wounded, because they came in and out so fast, but that she does wonder sometimes what happened to one particular soldier from Montana, who lost both of his feet.
The 20 nurses at Cu Chi, who lived in a barracks without hot water, worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week. They alternated working a week of days, and then a week of nights.
During the 24 hours off between shifts each week, they usually helicoptered down to Saigon to go shopping or to the movies. Feller recounted how several guys from Big Sky Country who were stationed in Vietnam heard through the grapevine about a nurse from their state at the 12th Evac, and stopped by to visit, 'just so they could talk to someone else from Montana.”
“Another time, my friend Janet Whitley and I were in Bien Hoa, and there came John Hollow walking towards us,” she said. Hollow, a 1962 HHS graduate, served two combat tours in Vietnam, earning decorations as both a Navy frogman and a Navy SEAL.
Denise stayed at the 12th Evac for 10 months until it closed, and then was transferred to the 93rd Evac in Saigon for her last two months. Cpt. Feller came back home with “a lot of weird feelings,” which weren't helped by the fact that they were not allowed to wear full-dress uniforms on the flight back, due to the animosity stateside for the war.
“Our flight of about 150 soldiers landed in Oakland with no dress shoes, no hats, and shirts that didn't fit. I left as a captain, but was not permitted to display my rank. It was really a disservice to us,” she remembered.
Feller cut her scheduled 30-day leave in Montana short, returning to duty after only two weeks because she couldn't handle all the questions about what it was like over there. She got married while stationed at Fort Ord, and after getting off active duty, Feller joined the reserves, attaining the rank of lieutenant colonel before retiring after 32 years with the military.
Her civilian career consisted of the surgical unit's head nurse at St. John's Hospital in Detroit; two separate stints with St. Peter's Hospital, between 1976-88; and being a school nurse, first at Montanan City, and then for 15 years at Boulder's MTI. Since 2003, she spends her days taking care of her grandchildren.
Feller is not exactly sure why she still “gets a lump in her throat” every time the subject of Vietnam is brought up.
“I didn't hate it, it wasn't that horrible, and it was a great experience for a nurse,” she said. “But I still can't watch movies about 'Nam, read books about it or letters that I sent my family from there. And I still get a little jolt whenever I hear a helicopter, because that sound used to mean more casualties coming in.”
She said that era was also hard on the folks back home. Her parents “were afraid every day I was gone,” and she didn't realize how much it affected them. Feller added she wasn't even able to visit the Moving Wall when it came to Helena, going “down there twice,” but just driving by.
“But I'd go (to war) again if I had to,” Feller said. “If our boys were getting hurt over there again, I'd go.”
NOTE: This article first appeared in the IR in 2005.
Curt Synness, a Navy vet, can be reached at 594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.