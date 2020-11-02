Stories of Honor: Memories stir emotions in East Helena Vietnam veteran Denise Feller

During the 24 hours off between shifts each week, they usually helicoptered down to Saigon to go shopping or to the movies. Feller recounted how several guys from Big Sky Country who were stationed in Vietnam heard through the grapevine about a nurse from their state at the 12th Evac, and stopped by to visit, 'just so they could talk to someone else from Montana.”

“Another time, my friend Janet Whitley and I were in Bien Hoa, and there came John Hollow walking towards us,” she said. Hollow, a 1962 HHS graduate, served two combat tours in Vietnam, earning decorations as both a Navy frogman and a Navy SEAL.

Denise stayed at the 12th Evac for 10 months until it closed, and then was transferred to the 93rd Evac in Saigon for her last two months. Cpt. Feller came back home with “a lot of weird feelings,” which weren't helped by the fact that they were not allowed to wear full-dress uniforms on the flight back, due to the animosity stateside for the war.

“Our flight of about 150 soldiers landed in Oakland with no dress shoes, no hats, and shirts that didn't fit. I left as a captain, but was not permitted to display my rank. It was really a disservice to us,” she remembered.